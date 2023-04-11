Topper softballers ten-run Wolves for first win

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

PEPIN — After losing 12-2 in its season opener to Colfax three days earlier indoors at the Valley Sports Academy in Lake Hallie, the Glenwood City softball team scored its own 10-run victory over Elmwood-Plum City last Monday, April 3.

Due to snow-covered fields at both schools, the contest was played in Pepin with the Hilltoppers prevailing 15-5 in the five -inning conference opener for both teams.

The win, which was Glenwood City’s first since the 2021 season, evened it early-season mark at 1-1.

The Hilltoppers had a great game at the plate collecting 11 hits off Wolves’ pitcher Britta Link including seven doubles and a triple for 15 RBIs and an equal number of runs. Meanwhile, Glenwood City junior hurler Maddie Klatt went all five innings allowing just four hits, three of which were earned, a pair of walks, and a strike out in 24 at bats to secure the win.

Glenwood City started well scoring four runs in the first inning and six more in the second frame to lead 10-2. Elmwood-Plum City scored three runs in the top of the third only to see the Hilltoppers add another run in the bottom half of the inning and four more in the fifth to bring the game to an end due to the ten-run rule with the scoreboard reading 15-5.

Leading Glenwood City’s hit parade was sophomore Brooklynn Brite who went 3-for-3 at the plate with a pair of doubles, five RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Fellow sophomore Jenna McCarthy and junior Madison Caress each picked up a pair of hits. Caress had one double and a triple, a pair of RBIs, scored twice and stole a base while McCarthy doubled and finished with three RBIs and crossed home plate three times. Sydney Grant, Emma Bliese, Aubree Logghe and Libby Wagner each had a double to account for the Toppers other hits.

Glenwood City is slated to play four straight conference road games over the next week. The Toppers played in Mondovi Tuesday, at Colfax Thursday and in Elk Mound on Friday and will finish in Spring Valley next Monday, April 17. Their home opener is set for Thursday, April 20 against rival Boyceville.

Colfax Recap

In their 12-2, five-inning loss to Colfax on March 31, the Hilltoppers managed just three hits off of Vikings’ starting pitcher Mallory Field.

Madison Caress, Avery Rubenzer and Nikki Multhauf each rapped a single in the game.

Glenwood City scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. With an out in the fourth frame, Michaela Blaser reached on an error, stole second and third and came home on a sacrifice fly by Izzy Davis. Brooklynn Blaser drew a walk to open the fifth and scored on a Libby Wagner ground out to the shortstop.

Maddie Klatt started in the throwing circle and went four and a third innings and gave up seven hits and eight runs, seven earned, to suffer the loss. Klatt issued six bases on balls and struck out a pair. In two-thirds of an inning of relief throwing, Jenna McCarthy surrendered four runs, all of which were earned, on two hits and walked a pair.