Hilltopper track trio competes in Whitewater

WHITEWATER — A trio of Glenwood City track and field athletes competed in an elite competition over the Easter weekend.

Seniors JJ Williams and Blake Wakeling and junior Haylie Hannah took part in the Wisconsin State Indoor Track and Field Championships held at UW-Whitewater on Saturday, April 8.

Williams continued to impress in the season’s indoor competition as he won the 800 meter race in Whitewater with a time of 1:57.89.

Hannah competed in the girls’ pole vault competition and finished in 21st place after clearing 10 feet.

Unfortunately, Wakeling was unable to secure a place as he was unable to clear the opening height of 11 feet six inches in the boys’ pole vault competition.