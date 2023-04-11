Glenwood City golfers look to compete for conference title, return to state

by David Popko

Golf head coach

For the upcoming Glenwood City golf season, Coach Popko and Coach Ketola welcome back nine golfers from last year and greet seven new golfers who range from freshmen to juniors.

In last year’s golf season, the Hilltoppers won one meet, finished second or tied for second in the rest, placed second in regionals, placed second in sectionals, and moved on to finish eighth in the state for division III. Four athletes qualified for all conference honors, with then senior Owen Swenby finishing as a first team all conference athlete, while then juniors Ian Radintz and Gabe Knops, and then freshman Esdyn Swenby qualified as second team all conference.

Returning for the Toppers this year will be seniors Ian Radintz and Gabe Knops serving as co-captains for the team. These two athletes have been the bedrock of the group for the last two years, according to Coach Popko, and he looks forward to them playing a key role in ensuring the squad develops and they can meet their potential. Both have already served as assistants at the Glen Hills summer camps for youth golf and have aided in the start of the year by helping newer golfers as they learn the sport. Joining the two seniors are junior Ben Wittmer and sophomores Esdyn Swenby and Charlie Lamb. Together these five represent the core returning varsity team who competed at Blackwolf Run last year. Coach Popko made specific mention of how much all three athletes have improved in demeanor and performance so far, with all three playing constantly throughout the summer to improve their skills. Speaking of these athletes, Popko said: “it is so nice to have young men on the team who set direct goals for themselves, work to achieve those goals, and hold themselves accountable. When you have that and don’t have to force it, it makes the team function at a very high level.”

In addition to these varsity athletes, the team has a number of much improved golfers returning this year in junior Jared Hager and sophomores Cole Wakeling, Tyler Rogers, and Elijah Millermon who will all be competing in junior varsity meets to push the varsity and try to break into the team themselves. Jared Hager specifically as well as Cole Wakeling were athletes who worked quite hard to improve their game.

Joining these athletes will be three freshmen who have played and trained in golf previously who will be playing at the junior varsity level to keep pushing the team to improve. These include Landon Obermueller, Evie Radintz, and Kaylin Brandt. All three are off to a great start and push themselves to improve. Speaking to Popko, he pointed out how “a steady influx of new talent really helps to keep the team driven, the goals on improving and pushing each other, and an opportunity for the veteran athletes help these young people settle on the team.”

Finally, the Glenwood City golf team will see a host of new golfers join the team to learn the sport as well this year. While they will compete in only a few meets, it is always great to see people coming out to learn something new, stay healthy and, as Popko said, “learn why people walk in circles and frustrate themselves for fun.” These new athletes will feature four junior girls who are fresh to the sport or improving their skills and they are Lyra Ketola, Rheanna Bischel, Lisa Yang, and Kyra Dahl.

Speaking about the strengths of the team, Coach Popko pointed out that it was really helpful to have veteran golfers who have seen some of the toughest and most elite courses in the state returning. “Leadership matters. Having good leadership skills and providing veteran experience truly helps our young athletes realize that success is possible and hard work leads to rewards.”

Additionally, Coach Popko made a point to acknowledge the former award winning coach, Mr. Ron Johnson, for his continued advice as well as his golf tournament’s generous contribution to the golf club at school. He often provides a steady hand and clear advice to ensure our athletes stay on track and he essentially operates as a coach behind the scenes. Also, the gracious support of the community parents, especially Matt and Angie Radintz, Nick and Sheila Swenby, Jesse and Reshia Knops, and Matt and Chandra Lamb helped maintain a passion for a sport in the last few years and for that Coach Popko is quite grateful. Finally, Popko was quite clear in his appreciation for Mr. Todd Hoffman at Glen Hills as well as his whole staff for their patience and flexibility as he has been nothing but accommodating and understanding of the team’s needs and goals…as well as putting up with a swarm of young children during the summer who flocked to get ice cream at a moment’s notice.

In discussing the teams areas to improve upon, the coaches mentioned that the weather has been quite challenging so far and does not look to be perfect just yet. The team is looking forward to getting out to the course and practicing, as the Toppers have already had to cancel two weeks of meets and events will not begin until the third week of April.

One goal for the Toppers that Popko and Ketola had was establishing that the core golfers who compete operate as an effective unit that can perform consistently in a competitive manner that sees all members of the varsity team shooting under 50 consistently. They have a similar goal for the junior varisty to aim to shoot below 55. Last year, the team performed quite well, but the cieling for these athletes is even higher. In that regard, the coaches ask the athletes to put in the work and enjoy themselves.

The primary goal for each player will be to see their average score decline, to see them put together a mentally strong performance, and to see the group work for each other to support the individual efforts of all.

Coach Popko is entering his third season as head golf coach alongside Coach Ketola who will draw upon his vast knowledge of everything to also learn this. Prior to taking the head coaching position, Popko was the junior varsity coach for three years.

The Toppers’ season looks to start on April 18th at Durand and will see regular meets scheduled through mid-May. They will be competing against Colfax/Elk Mound, Durand, Mondovi, and Spring Valley this season. The WIAA regional will be held on May 23rd at Voyager Village.