Williams wins mile, Hilltopper boys finish third at Stout Elite track and field meet

MENOMONIE — Based on their top performances a week earlier in the Northern Badger Classic, several Glenwood City track and field athletes were invited back to UW-Stout’s Sports and Fitness Center last Friday, March 31 to compete in the Stout Elite meet.

It proved to be a banner day for the Glenwood City boys as they scored 32 points to finish fifth out of 30 teams.

Seniors JJ Williams, Brady Klatt and Blake Williams along with the 4×400 meter relay team scored top three finishes in the meet to account for all of the boys’ points.

Williams claimed the Hilltoppers only win of the meet and ten team points when he easily out ran the competition to claim the gold medal in the 1,600 meter run in a time of 4:31.62. That was nearly six seconds faster than the time posted by fellow senior Eli Boppart of Mauston.

Brady Klatt went 19’ 11” in the long jump to take second behind Colby senior Caden Healy who jumped 20’ 7”.

Williams and Klatt were joined by fellow senior Wyatt Thompson and freshman Brady Thompson in the 4×400 meter relay. The foursome placed second out of 18 teams after running a 3:41.58 to finish just two second behind the winning squad from Osceola who registered a time of 3:39.36.

In his individual event, Blake Wakeling was one of three competitors to soar 13 feet in the pole vault. Based on misses, Wakeling placed third to earn six teams points. Eli Hallwood from Mauston took first with a clear jump of 13’ 9”.

Also competing in individual events for the GC boys at the Stout Elite were seniors Owen Bauman, Nick Hierlmeier, Wyatt Thompson and Elek Anderson along with sophomores Ilan Anderson and Elliott Springborn. Bauman placed 15th in the high jump (5’ 6”), Hierlmeier was16th in the shot put (41’ 1.25”), Wyatt Thompson (:57.41) and Springborn (:59.59) finished 18th and 32nd, respectively, in the 400 meter dash, brothers Elek and Ilan Anderson placed 24th and 27th in the 800 meters with respective runs of 2:17.57 and 2:19.92, and Ilan Anderson also competed in the triple jump were he took 27th with a top jump of 34’ 6”.

Junior Haylie Hannah was the only Glenwood City girl to compete in the meet. She cleared 9’ 6” in the pole vault to finish fifth to earn four points which was good for a 24th-place team finish. Hannah also ran in the 55 meter dash and finished in 22nd place with a time of :07.93.