Toppers hope to climb baseball standings in 2023

GLENWOOD CITY — After spending the past four seasons at or near the bottom of the Dunn-St. Croix standings, the Glenwood City baseball team is looking to climb the conference ranks in 2023.

While the Hilltoppers’ third-year head coach Dean Fayerweather, who is 3-28, lost Brady McCarthy, the team’s most versatile player from a season ago, Marcis DeSmith and Brenden Booth via graduation, the team returns nine letter winners with good experience that want to improve on the squad’s 2-13 (2-12 in conference) finish from last year.

Those letter winners including seniors Max Janson, who was a second-team all conference selection, Aaron Brigham, Noah Brite and Jayden Quinn; juniors Steven Booth, a honorable mention all conference pick, and Peyton Theune; and sophomores Andrew Blaser, Blake Fayerweather and Jake Wood.

Also looking to contribute are sophomores Vinnie Wheeler, Jake Wood, Andrew Blaser, Blake Fayerweather, Zeb Holden, Caleb Klinger Sam Cassellius and freshmen Brody Riba, Mitchell Main and Jacob Hager.

Coach Fayerweather feels the experience that his nine letter winners bring to the field will be a team strength this season.

“We have a good nucleus of upperclassmen that will help with leadership,” noted Coach Fayerweather.

A weakness that Fayerweather points to is understanding of the game.

“Baseball IQ is something that we need to work on this season,” he noted.

Statistically, Fayerweather said the team will work to cut down on errors while trying to improve its overall batting average to around .300.

He would like to see the team secure more wins and advance further in the playoffs in 2023.

“We need to always have a positive attitude and keep moving forward,” said Fayerweather.

Fayerweather has tabbed defending conference and regional champion Elk Mound as the team to beat once again. He believes Boyceville and Spring Valley will also be in the mix to challenge for the Dunn-St. Croix crown based on those squads history of success on the ball diamond.

This year, Fayerweather is being assisted by Tom Stack and volunteer coach Josh Klinger.

2023 Roster

Seniors: Max Janson, Aaron Brigham, Jayden Quinn and Noah Brite.

Juniors: Steven Booth and Peyton Theune.

Sophomores: Jake Wood, Andrew Blaser, Blake Fayerweather, Zeb Holden, Vinnie Wheeler, Caleb Klinger and Sam Cassellius.

Freshmen: Brody Riba, Mitchell Main and Jacob Hager.