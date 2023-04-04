Topper softball team looks to continue rebuild and improve on diamond

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — After winning back-to-back Dunn-St. Croix Conference championships in the 2019 and 2021 seasons (there was no season in 2020 due to COVID) and finishing with 21 wins in each of those years, the Glenwood City softball program suffered its first winless season in over two decades when it went 0-16 a year ago.

The team was 0-13 in conference play.

It was the first time that Matthew Schutz, who begins his 20th year as the program’s head coach and 23rd overall, had witnessed such a dry spell since he was a volunteer softball coach back in 1999.

The Hilltoppers had a very young and largely inexperienced squad last season with no seniors and just two juniors playing.

And after several seasons with dominating pitchers in the circle, Glenwood City had a slate of first-time hurlers on the roster. In addition, the Toppers often had difficulty generating effective at-bats.

While Glenwood City technically did not lose any players to graduation last season as then senior Kendall Schutz, the coach’s daughter and the team’s top pitching and hitting prospect, was lost for the entire season due to an ACL injury suffered during the basketball season, one of its top players from a year ago and two-year starter in center field, Alex Peterson, has decided to forgo her senior season on the softball diamond.

But the cupboard, so to speak, is not bare as the Hilltoppers return ten letter winners to this year’s squad including lone senior Aubree Logghe, Maddie Klatt last year’s starting pitcher and relief hurler and short stop Jenna McCarthy, who, as a freshman was the only Topper to earn all conference honors (honorable mention) in 2022.

Logghe will need to become the team’s leader and much more of an offensive presence according to Coach Schutz. Klatt, a junior, who must continue to develop her throwing stamina, will once again be the Toppers’ number one pitcher. The team will not only need Jenna McCarthy to once gain split time in the throwing circle and at short stop but bring her hard-hitting bat to contests.

Several junior letter winners will be counted to fill out the infield. Libby Wagner, a two-year starter at first base, can play other positions if needed will also be looked to for offense. Sydney Grant was the catcher last year and will be competing for the that spot again and may help in the outfield when not catching, she is a great base runner according to Schutz. Madison Caress played second base last year and showed a strong bat and good base-running instincts. Michaela Blaser has started at third base the past two season but her role maybe expanded this year to include playing some short stop, outfield and catching. Avery Rubenzer (outfield) has both offensive and defensive experience.

A pair of sophomore letter winners are poised to help the Hilltoppers again. Isabel Davis played some third base in 2022 and was the team’s designated hitter while Brooklynn Brite saw time at second base and short stop, positions she will also be competing for this time around.

Others in the mix include junior outfielders Nikki Multhauf and Natelle McCarthy and sophomores Kiley Leduc (first base) and Morgan Blaser (back-up pitcher). Schutz said that Multhauf has the potential to fill the gap in the outfield while Natelle McCarthy brings a strong arm. He added that Multhauf, McCarthy and Leduc all have strong bats.

Incoming freshman with potential include Emma Bliese, one of quickest girls’ Schutz says he has coached, Lillie McGee, Jasmin Lawson and Hailey Monn.

Unlike a year ago, experience should be one of the Toppers’ strengths according to Schutz.

“I feel I have 14 girls that can compete for starting varsity positions. The competition between themselves will make them strong in game competitions. If they want to start, they will have to perform as other will be wanting to take their turn,” stated Schutz.

“Logghe and many of the juniors had starting positions or saw playing time on the conference championship team two season ago. They are sick of losing and want to win once again,” he added.

Schutz sees pitching endurance, defensive errors, hitting and on-base percent as areas the Toppers really need to improve upon this season if the team is to be successful.

“We need to put the ball in play two or three times more than last season,” Schutz said. “We won’t score or win if we don’t get on base.”

He also noted that base runners need to be more aggressive, and as a whole, the team must show improvement from game to game if the goal of getting back among the conference’s top three teams is to be achieved.

Schutz sees defending conference champion Elk Mound as the team to beat once again this season, stating that the Mounders return strong pitching and several key starters. He also likes Colfax saying they return a majority of the team and play well together.

With many fields still snow covered, the Hilltoppers went indoors opening against Colfax in the Valley Sports Academy Facility in Lake Hallie on Friday, March 31. GC lost 12-2.

2023 Roster

Senior: Aubree Logghe.

Juniors: Madison Caress, Nikki Multhauf, Sydney Grant, Avery Rubenzer, Natelle McCarthy, Maddie Klatt, Libby Wagner and Michaela Blaser.

Sophomores: Kiley Leduc, Jenna McCarthy, Isabel Davis, Morgan Blaser and Brooklynn Brite.

Freshmen: Emma Bliese, Lillie McGee, Hailey Monn and Jasmin Lawson.