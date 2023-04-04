Four GC youth wrestlers earn trophies at WWF Kids Folkstyle State

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MADISON — Glenwood City sent ten youth wrestlers to the 2023 Wisconsin Wrestling Federation’s Kids Folkstyle State Championships, which were held Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25 at the Alliant Energy Center Coliseum in Madison, and four returned home with trophies in tow.

Monti Fry led the Glenwood City contingent with a fourth-place finish, Waylon Fry and Brock Wood both finished fifth and Montino Carothers took sixth place. Also competing were Camden and Riley Brahmer, Tinley Miller, Landon Standaert, Will Obermueller and Preston Arvey.

Glenwood City head wrestling coach Shane Strong said, “Our kids competed with great determination and humility. They demonstrated competitiveness and good sportsmanship the entire tournament.”

Competing in the boys’ born in 2012-13, 69-pound weight bracket, Monti Fry went 4-2 which included a pin fall and a pair of major decisions to finish in fourth place.

Waylon Fry, who copped a state title in last year’s tournament, finished this year’s meet with a 3-2 mark. He lost a heartbreaking semifinal match in overtime in the boys’ born 2010-11, 90-pound weight class but rebounded to take fifth place with a 6-0 decision.

Brock Wood also finished this year’s state folkstyle tournament in fifth place after going 3-2 in the 120-pound weight class for boys’ born in 2008-09. In that fifth-place match, Wood won on a 1-0 ultimate tie breaker.

The Hilltoppers final place winner, Montino Carothers, wrestled the most matches of any of his Glenwood City counterparts, as he finished 4-3 to place sixth in the boys’ born 2014-15, 72-pound weight bracket.

Camden Brahmer and Will Obermueller both finished the tournament at 2-2. Brahmer competed in the boys’ born 2014-15, 75-pound weight class while Obermueller wrestled at 90 pounds in the boys’ born in 2008-09 division.

Preston Arvey won three of his five state matches while competing in the boys’ born in 2008-09, 100-pound weight class.

Riley Brahmer finished 1-2 at 78 pounds in the boys’ born in 2012-13 division.

Tinley Miller and Landon Standaert lost both of their state tournament matches. Miller was competing in the girls’ born in 2014-15 , 75-pound weight class and Standaert was part of the boys’ born in 2008-09, 85-pound weight bracket.