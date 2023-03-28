GC boys’ track finishes third at Northern Badger Classic

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MENOMONIE — The Glenwood City boys’ and girls’ track and field teams had a successful start to the 2023 season.

The boys’ squad scored 37 points, one point behind runner-up Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, to finish third in the small schools division at the annual Northern Badger Classic held last Saturday, March 25 at UW-Stout’s Sports and Fitness Center.

The Hilltopper girls finished 19th after scoring 8 points in the meet that featured over 30 schools.

Glenwood City had a trio of athletes finish in the top two of their respective events.

Senior Blake Wakeling cleared a personal best 13 feet to win the pole vault competition while fellow classmate JJ Williams won the 1,600 meter run after posting a time of 4:37.44. Junior Haylie Hannah also set a personal record in the pole vault competition as she jumped 9 feet six inches to take home the silver medal and account for all eight of the Lady Toppers’ team points.

Also scoring points for the boys’ squad where seniors Brady Klatt and Nick Hierlmeier who both finished fourth in their respective field events of the long jump and shot put; senior Elk Anderson placed seventh in the 800 meter run; another senior, Wyatt Thompson, took eighth in the 400 meter dash; freshman Clayton Hoffman also took home an eighth-place finish in the 3,200 meter run and the 4×400 meter relay team of Elek Anderson, Brady Thompson, Wyatt Thompson and Cody Hanson finished in sixth place.

Several of Glenwood City’s athletes, based on their performances at the Northern Badger Classic, qualified to compete in the Stout Elite meet which will be held this Friday afternoon, March 31.

Prescott and Byron, MN shared the girls’ team title after both squads finished with 47.33 points and Barron took third with 40 points. Prescott also won the boys’ crown after scoring 46 points.

GC Girls’ Results

55 m: 9. Haylie Hannah, :08.03; 59. Gretchen Draxler, :08.90; 200 m: 61. Maddie Booth, :31.91; 70. Ava Multhauf, :32.85; 82. Kylie Ohman, :33.56; 400 m: 51. Stephanie Anderson, 1:37.96; 800 m: 18. Kayley Dickmann, 2:56.79; 23. Savanna Millermon, 3:03.81; 55 m Hurdles: 14. Haylie Hannah, :10.30; 34. Rileigh Schwartz, :11.33; 41. Gretchen Draxler, :11.88; High Jump: 30. Alexis Alms 4’; Pole Vault: 2. Haylie Hannah, 9’ 6”; Long Jump: 34. Gabriella Williams, 12’ 7”; 36. Maddie Booth, 12’ 6”; Triple Jump: 20. Rileigh Schwartz, 26’ 4”; Shot Put: 23. Brooklyn Caress, 25’ 3”; 34. Whittnie Wittmer, 22’ 4.5”.

GC Boys’ Results

55 m: 19. Cody Hansen, :07.19; 33. Brady Thompson, :07.28; 54. Tyler Harrington, :07.58; 200 m: 27. Jackson Halbach, :25.64 21; 72. Logan McVeigh, :27.56; 90. Logan Klatt, :28.59; 91. Justin Rogers, :28.75; 400 m: 8. Wyatt Thompson, :56.92; 20. Elliott Springborn, 1:00.05; 800 m: 7. Elek Anderson, 2:18.13; 9. Ilan Anderson, 2:20.33; 1,600 m: 1. JJ Williams, 4:37.44; 24. Connor Berends, 5:26.61; 3,200 m: 8. Clayton Hoffman, 11:53.81; 55m Hurdles: 23. Logan McVeigh, :10.91; 29. Garret Gross, 12.00; 4×400 m Relay: 6. Glenwood City (Elek Anderson, Brady Thompson, Wyatt Thompson, Cody Hansen), 3:57.80; High Jump: 17. Owen Bauman, 5’ 3”; Pole Vault: 1. Blake Wakeling, 13’; Long Jump: 4. Brady Klatt, 19’ 3”; 23. Wyatt Thompson, 16’ 5.75”; Triple Jump: 16. Ilan Anderson, 34’ 8”; 23. Cody Hansen, 32’ 5”; Shot Put: 4. Nick Hierlmeier, 42’ 1.5”; 31. Tucker Augeson, 31’ 7”.