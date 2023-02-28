Two GC students qualify for individual state gymnastics

Glenwood City students, Rileigh Schwartz, age 16, and Mariah Bolden, age 9, both qualified for individual gymnastic events in the state competition to be held in Rochester, Minnesota on March 5th.

The girls are team members of Premier Gymnastics in Clear Lake, and are MAGA Divisional Championship Competitors. Only the top 24 competitors for each apparatus will compete in State Competition.

Rileigh qualified in Vault, Bars, and Floor. Mariah qualified in Floor, and Vault.

All the Premier teams qualified for team competion, which will take place on March 2-4.

If you would like to follow the Premier or learn more about it go to Premier Complex Gymnastics on Facebook or their website: www.premiercomplex.com