Topper girls fall in regional basketball opener to McDonell

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Glenwood City girls and first-year head coach Kirsten Konder knew they faced a herculean challenge when they played Chippewa Falls McDonell Central in the opening round of the WIAA Division 5 girls’ basketball regional last Tuesday, February 21.

The Macks (22-5), unbeaten champions of the Cloverbelt West Conference and ranked eighth in the final Division 5 regular season state poll as well as a state-tournament qualifer a year ago, took it to the Hilltoppers from the opening tip off as they showed their offensive prowess in building a commanding 53-16 halftime advantage.

Although McDonell’s offensive production dropped in the second half so did Glenwood City’s. The Hilltoppers managed just nine points in the final stanza as they saw their 2022-23 season come to an end following a 83-25 loss in the regional quarterfinal contest that was played on the Macks’ home court.

While Glenwood City packed up the equipment and put away its uniforms following a 1-24 campaign, McDonell swept through its other regional competition to earn a berth in this week’s sectional tournament.

Sophomore Izzy Davis led Glenwood City in scoring against the Macks as she finished with a dozen points. Junior teammate Libby Wagner added nine while Michaela Blaser contributed three. Jenna McCarthy and Kylie Ohman each had a hoop to account for the Hilltoppers’ other scores.

Ten McDonell players registered points in the contest led by 17 from Aubrey Dorn. Kylie Jenson added 15 for the Macks while Emily Thaler chipped in for 14 points and Marley Hughes had ten.

While Glenwood City did not report its game statistics, McDonell finished the contest shooting better than 50 percent after hitting 35 of its 67 shots including a 7-for-17 performance behind the 3-point arc. The Macks also pulled down 41 rebounds against the Toppers which afforded the hosts several second-chance opportunities.

McDonell also stole the ball 28 times which hampered Glenwood City’s offensive flow throughout the contest.