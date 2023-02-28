Radintz wins another bronze, finishes career with trio of state wrestling medals

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MADISON — It’s devastating when a dream dies and a long-held goal goes unfulfilled.

Such a crushing blow can defeat an individual or provide an opportunity to rise to a new challenge.

Glenwood City senior Ian Radintz faced such a dilemma when he suffered a gut-churning, one-point loss in the Friday’s state wrestling semifinals, ending his goal, his dream, his passion to be a state champion.

“He owned it on his own,” said Glenwood City head coach Shane Strong of Radintz’ loss.

“He just didn’t feel like he wrestled his best match and that’s tough. The emotions are up and down. He had won a huge match in the quarterfinals earlier in the day against a kid that we thought was a top three level kid,”

That singular setback could have defeated him. But, after the initial shock had subsided, Radintz chose to stand up and take on a new challenge, winning his second straight state tournament bronze medal.

Radintz won a pair of close matches Saturday to claim the Division 3, 126-pound bronze medal at the 2023 WIAA Individual State Wrestling Championships held last Thursday through Friday, February 23-25 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

“He didn’t get the goal that he wanted but he’s got a lot to be proud of,” noted Strong. “The way he bounced back and won two big matches to take third place today is a reflection of who he is as a competitor.”

The third-place finish was the second in a row for Radintz who copped the 113-pound bronze last year. He was also the 106-pound state runner-up in 2021, the season of COVID-19.

Ranked second in the 126-pound weight class for much of the season, Radintz entered last week’s state meet as the third seed. The recently implemented points system had the Glenwood City senior seeded below two-time defending state champion Dawson Johnson, who he had beaten twice in a row including a 5-4 win in the previous Saturday’s sectional championship, and returning state runner-up and fourth-ranked Mason Carpenter of Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian.

Before he could possibly contend with those aforementioned wrestlers, Radintz had to put all his focus on Friday’s quarterfinal match against freshman phenom Hunter Stevens from Iowa-Grant/Highland.

Stevens, who had suffered his first loss of the season at sectionals, had to open his inaugural state tourney in a Thursday night prelim against Markesan senior Mason Powell (40-9). Stevens won a 19-2 technical fall victory in a little over five minutes.

That win set the stage for a Friday quarterfinal’s match against Radintz.

The Glenwood City senior was the first to strike, taking Stevens to the mat about 40 seconds into the match for a 2-0 lead. Stevens escaped but would be back on the mat when Radintz scored his second takedown of the opening period with just nine seconds remaining on the clock for a 4-1 advantage.

Stevens would defer his choice until the third period, so Radintz decided to begin the second stanza with both wrestlers standing. That decision paid dividends when he added another takedown to up his lead to 6-1. But, Stevens got a reversal near the end of the period to trail just 6-3 heading into the third and final period.

The Iowa-Grant/Highland grappler started that period on the mat and soon found himself on his back as Radintz collected three back points on the freshman to extend his advantage to 9-3. With under 20 second remaining in the match, Stevens worked a switch for a reversal, narrowing his deficit to four points. But, the margin did not change as both wrestlers were each assessed a stalling point and Radintz prevailed 10 to 6.

The win earned Radintz his third consecutive berth in the state semifinals opposite fourth-ranked Mason Carpenter of Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian.

As expected the match was close.

After a scoreless first period, Carpenter won the choice and went to the mat to start the second frame and earned an escape within 15 seconds for a 1-0 lead. He then took Radintz down to increase his advantage to 3 nil. But, Radintz soon countered with a reversal to put the score at 3-2.

Radintz tied the match at three with an escape early in the third period. It would stay that way until Carpenter caught Radintz and took him down with just 13 second left in regulation. Radintz battled to free himself which resulted in Carpenter’s second stall warning which gave the Topper wrestler a point making it 5-4. Unfortunately, time expired before Radintz could get free and he lost by a single point.

With the disappointment and pain of another semifinal defeat etched on his face, Radintz ran into the bowels of the Kohl Center.

With a new day, however, dawned a new goal for Radintz – finish the final two matches of his high school career strong and earn a second straight bronze medal.

And that he did.

In Saturday’s consolation and medals rounds, Radintz looked refreshed, refocused and determined.

After a scoreless first period against Coleman senior Raymond Lemieux in the consolation semifinal, Radintz took a 2-0 lead on a second-period reversal. It would stay that way until Lemieux knotted the match at two all with a reversal midway through the third period only to see Radintz score another reversal just five seconds later to go back in the lead at 4-2. That is how the match ended as Radintz maintained control until the clock hit triple zeros.

Radintz wrestled Clear Lake senior Mitchell Anderson (29-8) for third place at 126 pounds. The duo had meet in the sectional semifinals in Edgar the previous Saturday with Radintz earning the 5-0 shut out.

This match had a nearly identical outcome.

After yet another scoreless opening period, Radintz went ahead 3-0 with an escape and takedown in the second period. With just over a minute left in the match, Radintz scored his second takedown in the bout to increase his lead to 5-0. Anderson got free with about five seconds remaining to make the final score 5-1.

“I’m proud of him. I know he didn’t get his goal but look at what he has accomplished, state tournament three times, three medals…he is a great technician and a hard worker,” stated Strong.

“He is one of the best wrestlers we have had in our program here at Glenwood City,” exclaimed Strong.

Radintz finished his final season with a 42-4 record and was 129-15 in four years of varsity wrestling.