Elk Mound girls add regional title with wins over Stanley-Boyd, Wisconsin Dells

ELK MOUND — After sweeping its Dunn-St. Croix conference competition this season to claim its first conference championship since back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017, the Elk Mound girls’ basketball squad added more hardware to its collection this past week.

Following a first-round regional bye as the number one seed, the Lady Mounders scored a pair of home playoff wins to capture a WIAA Division 3 regional championship.

Hosting Stanley-Boyd in a regional semifinal Friday night, February 24, Elk Mound easily plucked the Orioles 71-37 as senior Tori Blaskowski scored her 1,000th point during the contest.

The Lady Mounders had a much tougher contest the very next night, Saturday, February 25, when Wisconsin Dells (14-10) came to Elk Mound to play for the regional championship. Elk Mound nipped Wisconsin Dells by a two-points in each half to take a 53-49 victory and the regional plaque.

With the win over the Chiefs, the Mounders improved to 25-1 on the season and earned a berth in this week’s sectional tournament. Elk Mound will face second-seed West Salem in a Thursday night, March 2 sectional semifinal at Arcadia High School. The Lady Panthers, champions of the Coulee Conference, are 24-2 and ranked 10th in the latest Division 3 state poll. The other semifinal, to be played that same evening in Amery, features top-seed Somerset (20-6) against St. Croix Falls (24-2), a third seed. The victors will meet in the sectional championship game in Altoona Saturday, March 4.

Stanley-Boyd

While the Orioles’ offense was grounded for much of the night by a stifling Mounder defense, their own defense had no answers for Elk Mound’s sharp-shooting sophomore Ellie Schiszik.

Schiszik went 10-for-21 from the field including 4-for-8 from behind the three-point line to finish with a game-high 26 points to lead her Mounders to a 71-37 home-court victory in the Friday, February 24, D3 regional semifinal.

Tori Blaskowski was Elk Mound’s next highest scorer with nine points but it was enough for the senior to record her 1,000th career point and more. She joined Kaden Russo, who had scored his 1,000th points three days earlier in the boys’ win over Elmwood-Plum City, as the newest Mounders to achieve the feat.

Lydia Levra added eight points, Stella Rhude finished with seven and Karsyn Heath and Carly Mohr each chipped in with six for the Mounders who led 36-17 at the intermission.

Elk Mound put another 35 points on the scoreboard in the second half while Stanley-Boyd added 20 to account for the 34-point differential.

The Mounders finished 27-for-58, 46.5 percent, and made seven of 18 three-point shots.

Teagan Becker led Stanley-Boyd with 19 points. No other Oriole player had more than eight points.

Wisconsin Dells

Four Mounders scored in double digits to help lift their team to a 53-49 win over Wisconsin Dells in Saturday night’s Division 3 regional championship contest played in Elk Mound.

Tori Blaskowski added 14 points to her running four-digit scoring tally to the lead the Mounders’ in victory. The senior also had six rebounds and three assists. Ellie Schiszik, who dumped in 26 the previous night, finished with 13 which included three of Elk Mound’s five triples as well as three assists and a trio of steals.

Senior Stella Rhude finished with 11 points to go along with three boards and three steals while junior Lydia Levra, who had some key baskets in the second half, tallied ten points and team-high seven rebounds.

The Mounders held a 27-25 lead at half and were never able to really stretch out that advantage in the second half as the Lady Chiefs kept the game within a basket or two throughout the evening.

But, Elk Mound held on for the four-point win.

Statistics for Wisconsin Dells were not available at press time.