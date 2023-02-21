Lady Mounders clip Bloomer, cage Wolves to finish off regular season with wins

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

ELK MOUND — The Lady Mounders completed a near perfect regular season last week with a pair home victories.

Knotted at halftime, the Elk Mound girls were able to pull out a close 44-41 non-conference basketball win over the Bloomer Blackhawks Monday evening, February 13. Three days later, the Mounder gals dominated the Elmwood-Plum City Wolves 58-28 in the regular season and conference finale to finish an unblemished 14-0 in Dunn-St. Croix action and 23-1 overall as they head into the WIAA Division 3 playoffs this week.

Elk Mound will receive an opening-round bye as the top seed in the upper half of the sectional bracket and will host the victor of Tuesday night’s Viroqua (#9) at Stanley-Boyd (#8) matchup this Friday evening, February 24. That winner will advance to the regional championship game the following night, Saturday, February 25, at higher seeds home court.

Bloomer

The Blackhawks, who are just 9-14 overall and 5-9 in the Cloverbelt West Conference, threw a scare into the Lady Mounders when they met on the hardwood last Monday for an out-of-league tussle in Elk Mound.

In the first half, Bloomer got scores from five different players including seven each by Brooklyn Sarauer and Addy Zwiefelhofer along with five from Brooke Petska as they played Elk Mound to a 23 all deadlock at halftime.

Sophomore Ellie Schiszik carried the Mounders offensively in that first half as she scored 14 of her game-high 20 points including a pair of triples.

While Schiszik added more six points to her tally in the second half on another three, a deuce and a free toss, seniors Tori Blaskowski, who was held scoreless through the opening 18 minutes of play, and Stella Rhude accounted for the rest of Elk Mound’s second-half scores with nine and six points, respectively. That was just enough for the Mounders to edge out the Blackhawks 21 to 18 in the final stanza for the 44-41 win.

Besides a high of 20 points from Schiszik, 10 courtesy of Rhude and nine by Blaskowski, a trey from Lydia Levra and a hoop by Chloe Dummer, both in the first half, were the only other scores by Mounder players. Elk Mound finished with four three-point makes and was just 6-for-13 at the charity stripe.

Bloomer, who also netted a quartet of triples, was led by Brooke Petska’s 11 points, Sarauer added nine, Zwiefelhofer seven and got four each from Katlyn Jones, Nora Jensen and Cierra Seibel. The Blackhawks finished 5-for-6 at the foul line.

Elmwood-Plum City

After struggling against Bloomer three days prior, Elk Mound’s offense was clicking on all cylinders when it welcomed Elmwood-Plum City last Thursday, February 16 for the Dunn-St. Croix and regular season finale.

On an evening in which Elk Mound honored and celebrated its eight seniors – Brooke Emery, Karsyn Heath, Tori Blaskowski, Mercede Rothbauer, Stella Rhude, Lauren Garnett, Sierra Simpson and Grace Roder, the Mounders delivered a dominating performance against the Wolves as they claimed their ninth straight win and 23rd of the season by a score of 58-28.

Seniors Brooke Emery and Tori Blaskowski netted eight and seven points, respectively in the opening half as the Mounders, who also got a triple from Lydia Levra and two-point hoops by Ellie Schiszik, Allie Roder, Carly Mohr and Stella Rhude, took a 26-12 advantage into the locker room at half.

Elk Mound continued to make the net sing in the second half. Emery, who had a pair of treys in the first half, added two more in the latter to top all scorers with 14 points. Blaskowski and Dummer added six points a piece in the final stanza to help the Mounders once again double up the Wolves – 32 to 16 – en route to the 30-point victory.

In all, Elk Mound had ten players put points in the scorebook. In addition to Emery’s high of 14 points (which included four of the team’s seven threes), Blaskowski added 13, Schiszik seven, and Dummer and Lydia Levra six points each. The Mounders were 9-for-17 at the foul line.

Hailey Webb and Hannah Forster topped the Wolves with nine points each including three of the squad’s four triples. Allyson Fleishauer had the other triple to finish with five. Elmwood-Plum City went 6-for-14 on foul shots.