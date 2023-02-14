Mounder girls pluck Cards

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

SPRING VALLEY — After holding on to beat rival Colfax 59-56 in a hard fought road contest three days earlier, there might have been some concern that the Lady Mounders might suffer a let down when they traveled to Spring Valley last Friday, February 10 for its second Dunn-St. Croix contest of the week.

Well, the Elk Mound girls were in no mood to entertain an upset bid from the upstart Cardinals who have demonstrated considerable improvement this season. Holding a 36-23 lead at the intermission, Elk Mound ignited its offense while tightening the defensive pressure to outscore host Spring Valley 41-11 over the final 18 minutes of play for a dominating 77-34 victory.

That lopsided win coupled with the victory over Colfax assured the Mounders of the outright championship in this year’s Dunn-St. Croix girls’ basketball race. Elk Mound improved to 13-0 with the two conference wins and 21-1 for the season.

Ten players put points on the scoreboard for Elk Mound in last Friday’s contest at Spring Valley High School.

Leading that scoring parade were Ellie Schiszik and Stella Rhude who both finished with 16 points. Rhude also topped the team’s rebounding chart with eight. Chloe Dummer added 11 points and Lydia Levra finished with ten points including two of the Mounders five triples. Elk Mound was just 8-for-20 at the foul line.

No statistics were available for Spring Valley.

The Mounders will finish out the regular season on its home court this week, taking on Bloomer in a non-conference contest this past Monday before welcoming Elmwood-Plum City for the regular-season and conference finale on Thursday. Playoffs begin next Tuesday, February 21 but the Mounders, who were awarded the top seed, have a first-round bye and will host a game next Friday, February 24.