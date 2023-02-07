Glenwood City girls lose three on the hard wood

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Playing three games last week, two against top-notch teams from Clear Lake and Elk Mound, the Glenwood City girls’ basketball team was simply overwhelmed.

The Hilltoppers lost all three by 40 plus points as they fell to 1-19 on the season and 0-11 in conference.

The week begin with a 63-17 road loss to Clear Lake (15-5) last Monday, January 30. Home was not so sweet to the Hilltoppers who hosted Mondovi Thursday, February 2 and lost 72-20 to the Buffaloes. The following evening, Glenwood City played at first-place Elk Mound and were beaten 80-32.

Glenwood City will play a couple of conference games on the road this week. The Hilltoppers were in Durand to face the Panthers of Durand-Arkansaw Tuesday, February 7 and then go to Boyceville this Friday, February 10 for the annual Coaches versus Cancer game. Next week, Glenwood City hosts Augusta in a non-conference game on Tuesday, February 14 before closing out the regular and conference seasons in Colfax on Thursday, February 16. The WIAA playoffs begin on Tuesday, February 21.

Clear Lake

Kate Rosen scored 22 points and Nora Eggert added 14 as the host Clear Lake Warriors downed Glenwood City 63-17 in a January 30 non-conference contest.

In all, Clear Lake saw nine players score in its lopsided win over the Hilltoppers.

Glenwood City manged just four first-half baskets by Opal Voeltz, Libby Wagner, Jenna McCarthy and Izzy Davis as it trailed Clear Lake 42 to 9 at the half.

Things did not improve in the second half for the Hilltoppers. McCarthy and Davis scored the locals only two hoops of that stanza while the team went a collective 4-for-10 at the free throw line for just eight points in the final 18 minutes.

The Warriors tacked on another 21 points to win by 46.

Davis and McCarthy led the Toppers with five points each. Wagner had a basket and a free throw for three points, Voeltz finished with two and Kaylin Brandt and Michaela Blaser each sank a free toss.

In all, Glenwood City made just a half dozen buckets – all two pointers – and were 5-for-12 at the line. Clear Lake tallied 24 hoops including five triples and made 10 of its 16 free throws.

Mondovi

Scoring for Glenwood City was at premium, especially in the second half, when the Hilltoppers hosted Mondovi last Thursday, February 2.

After scoring 15 points in the first half to trail by 22 points, Glenwood City scored just five, second-half points, all by Libby Wagner, in a 72-20 loss to the Buffaloes.

Wagner attempted to keep the Hilltoppers relevant in the first half with a trio of two-point baskets and a free throw for seven of the team’s 15 points. Post player Izzy Davis added a pair of baskets and Jenna McCarthy had one.

Unfortunately, Mondovi expanded on its 37-15 halftime advantage by scoring another 35 points in the second half as the Toppers defense once again allowed nine opposing players to score points.

Ava Gray, the Lady Buffaloes’ top scorer, led the way with 19 points. Amber Lund and Maddy Marten, who had three of Mondovi’s seven triples, each scored 11 points while Cassie Thompson chipped in for ten.

Wagner was the only Topper to score in double digits finishing with a dozen points including the squad’s only three pointer. Davis had four and Blaser and McCarthy had two points each. Glenwood City was just 1-for-6 at the foul line.

Elk Mound

Host Elk Mound used an explosive first half of offense to put its Friday, February 3 contest against Glenwood City well out of the Toppers’ reach by halftime.

The league-leading Lady Mounders made nine of their 11 triples in the first half as they built a 58-17 lead at intermission and finished 43-for-74 shooting or just a tad better than 58 percent en route to an 80-32 plastering of the Toppers, who fell to 0-11 and 1-19 for the season.

A baker’s dozen (13) netted points for the Mounders as the bench saw plenty of second-half action against Glenwood City.

Ellie Schiszik was the game’s top scorer as she finished with 18 points for the Mounders including four triples, three of which came in the first 18 minutes. She also had four steals. Brooke Emery was the only other Mounder in double digits with a dozen via four treys.

Izzy Davis led Glenwood City with a dozen points including 10 in the first half and Michaela Blaser finished with nine points for the Toppers thanks to a 7-for-8 performance at the free throw line.