GC wrangles Wolves for first conference win, fall to Cardinals

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

The Hilltoppers boys’ basketball team fell on hard times through the first half of the conference schedule. However, as Glenwood City rounds the corner it found some light at the end of the tunnel.

Hosting Elmwood/Plum City on January 31, Glenwood City stormed back from a ten-point first half deficit to secure its first conference win. The comeback was sparked by a 23-8 first half run to give the Hilltoppers a seven-point advantage at intermission. They controlled the second half to win 66-57.

They traveled to Spring Valley on February 3 to take on a tough Cardinal team. Spring Valley used a strong defense and a consistent offensive output to hand the Hilltoppers a 62-35 loss. The setback with Spring Valley leaves Glenwood City 3-13 (1-9) with three weeks left in the season.

“We are slowly getting players back from injury which will help with our depth,” indicated Coach Patrick Olson. “We want to go into post-season getting better which has been our goal all season.”

The Hilltoppers played Osseo-Fairchild at home on February 7 for their final non-conference game of the year. They then host Mondovi this Thursday, February 9. They travel to Durand next Tuesday, February 14 for a game with the Panthers.

Elmwood/Plum City

Like many times this season, the Hilltoppers fell behind early. Unlike previous conference games, Glenwood stormed back in impressive fashion to secure the win.

Elmwood/Plum City’s Lucas Glaus’ 3-pointer at the 10:00 mark gave the Wolves’ a ten-point advantage. Regardless, the Hilltoppers were not fazed. Max Janson’s conventional 3-point play moments later cut the Wolves lead to seven and ignited an exciting final 9:00 minutes of the half.

Over the next four minutes, baskets by Tyler Harrington and Elek Anderson along with a plethora of free throws tied the game at 21-21. A rebound and put back by Anderson gave the Hilltoppers the lead at 23-21 and fueled Glenwood on a 10-3 run the final three minutes of the half.

Baskets by Anderson, Harrington, and Janson down the stretch gave the Hilltoppers a 31-24 halftime advantage. Two quick field goals by Harrington and Jayden Quinn coming out of the break extended the Glenwood led to 11 early in the second.

While the Wolves were able to cut the lead to five midways through the second half at 47-42, the Hilltoppers proved to be too strong on the evening.

A Hilltopper 8-0 run put the game out of reach for Elmwood/Plum City. The run was fueled in large part by Anthony Nelson as he had six straight points. Harrington’s jumper with 5:00 remaining extended the Hilltopper margin to 55-42.

The 12-point lead proved to be too much for the Wolves and the Hilltoppers held on for the nine-point win 66-57. The win avenged an early season 61-45 loss at the hands of the Elmwood/Plum City.

The win can be attributed in large part to an outstanding offensive performance. As a team they shot over 58 percent from the field. They were even better from the charity strip, going 23-for-30 for nearly 77 percent.

Individually, Elek Anderson led the way with a double-double. He had 24 points on 9-for-10 from the field and added ten rebounds.

“Elek has stepped up and really given us what he is capable of this past week,” commented Olson. “He has accepted the challenge of becoming more physically and is really shooting the ball well.”

Janson, Harrington, and Nelson also hit double figures in points with 14, 12, and 11 points, respectively.

Spring Valley

Following their first conference win, the Hilltoppers traveled to Spring Valley last Friday to take on the third place Cardinals for the second time this season. Much like the first game, the Hilltoppers didn’t have enough firepower to overcome the Cardinals.

Spring Valley jumped out to an early 18-7 lead in the first 8:00, thanks in large part to four, 3-pointers. However, a Harrington jumper, followed up by a Janson 3-pointer brought Glenwood to within six points.

The Toppers continued to stay tight with Spring Valley until the Cardinals finished the first half on a 15-4 run to take a commanding 17-point led into halftime at 37-20.

The second half didn’t go much better for the Toppers. The Cardinals continued a strong shooting effort and outscored Glenwood 25-15 to pull away for the 62-35 victory.

Anderson followed up his 24-point night from the previous game with 17 points on 8-for-10 from the field. Quinn added six points to the effort.