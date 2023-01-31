Lady Mounders begin new win streak

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

After being knocked from ranks of the unbeatens following a January 21 non-conference loss to a strong Somerset squad, what did the Lady Mounders’ basketball team do?

It simply started a new winning streak.

Traveling to the southern reaches of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference for a pair of games last week, Elk Mound played at Mondovi and Durand.

The Mounders made a quick recovery from their first setback of the season when they battered the Buffaloes 66-34 in a January 24 contest in Mondovi. Just three days later, they were back in that same vicinity to take on upset-minded Durand-Arkansaw. The Panthers, fresh off an overtime victory in Colfax early in the week, held a three-point halftime advantage following a low-scoring first half in the pair’s Friday, January 27 tilt. The Elk Mound offense, however, warmed up in the second half and delivered a 42-32 triumph.

The pair of conference wins moved the Mounders to 9-0 in Dunn-St. Croix standingsas they now enjoy a two-game lead over Colfax compliments of Durand-Arkansaw. Overall, they are16-1.

Elk Mound has three games on its docket this week. It played at St. Croix Central Tuesday and will return to D-SC action for back-to-back games this Thursday and Friday, February 2 and 3 against cellar dwellers Boyceville and Glenwood City, respectively. The Mounders will then travel to Colfax next Tuesday, February 7.

Mondovi

Elk Mound unleashed a first-half offensive barrage when it visited Mondovi January 24.

The Mounders nailed six of its seven three points shots in the opening half of action with Brooke Emery making three from long range, Ellie Schiszik put down a pair and Allie Roder connected on the other for her only points in the game. Schiszik scored 14 points in that opening 18-minute stanza, thanks to a trio of deuces that complimented her two treys and a pair of free tosses, to help Elk Mound to a whopping 41-13 halftime lead over the host Buffaloes.

Schiszik added her third triple in the second half along with a two-point hoop and a free throw to finish with 20 points to lead all scorers in a 66-34 Mounders’ win.

In all, ten Mounders scored points in the 32-point win. Emery finished with nine, all coming via her three, first-half treys, as did Tori Blaskowski. Stella Rhude tallied eight points, seven rebound and four steals and Grace Roder had seven points all of which came in the second half. Lydia Levra led the Mounders in rebounding with eight and had five assists.

Elk Mound was 31-for-99 shooting including 7-of-29 from behind the three-point arc and was 11-of-19 at the charity stripe.

Shaelee DeWitt, Amber Lund and Ava Gray led Mondovi with eight points apiece. The Buffs were just 14-for-60 shooting and finished without a three and made only 6 of 15 foul shots.

“It was a good bounce back win for us,” noted Elk Mound head coach Jordan Kongshaug.

“We had great energy on the defensive end and were able to score in transition,” he concluded.

Durand-Arkansaw

After putting in 41 first-half points against Mondovi three days earlier, Elk Mound was only able to score ten in the opening 18 minutes of play against Durand-Arkansaw January 27 in a display of shooting that was as cold as the outside temperature.

The host Panthers did not fair much better on the scoreboard but clung to a 13-10 lead at the intermission.

The Mounders shooting thawed throughout the second half as the offense finally came to life, outscoring the Panthers 32-19 for the 42-32 win.

Brooke Emery once again made a trio of threes and finished with 14 points to led Elk Mound. Tori Blaskowski added a dozen thanks to a 7-for-7 performance from the free throw line. Stella Rhude and Ellie Schiszik each added six points as Rhude led in rebounds with eight and Schiszik in assists and steals with three and five, respectively.

The Mounders finished 18-for-49 shooting which included five made three pointers. They were 11-for-22 at the line.