GC girls drop D-SC games to EPC, Spring Valley

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

After recording its first victory of the season thanks to a double-digits non-conference triumph over Bruce January 17, the Glenwood City girls’ basketball squad was looking to tack on a conference win or two when it played Elmwood-Plum City and Spring Valley this past week.

Unfortunately, the Lady Hilltoppers fell behind early both contests and were unable to recover, losing 58-31 at home to the Wolves of E-PC on Tuesday, January 24 and 65-39 in Spring Valley last Friday, January 27.

Despite the most recent setbacks, first-year head coach Kirsten Konder said that she is seeing improvement in her team’s performances and is working to keep the experience a positive one for the players.

Glenwood City, 0-9 in the D-SC and 1-17 overall, plays three games this week. The Toppers were in Clear Lake Monday evening for a non-conference contest before returning to conference play with a home game against Mondovi on Thursday, February 2 and a road contest the following night, Friday, February 3, in Elk Mound. The Mounders sit atop the D-SC standings.

Elmwood/Plum City

Hannah Forster and Allyson Fleishauer combined for 19 first-half points as the Wolves took charge early when they visited Glenwood City January 24 and lead 28-10 at intermission.

Elmwood/Plum City got contributions from other players as it put another 30 points on the board in the second half to prevail 58-31.

After scoring just four hoops and a pair of free throws in the first 18 minutes of action, Glenwood City was finally able to get its offense going in the second half as it scored 21 points but it proved to be too little and much too late to get back into the contest.

Izzy Davis scored six points in each half to lead the Hilltoppers with a dozen points. After being held to just one basket in the first half, Libby Wagner netted eight points including a 4-for-6 performance at the line, in the final stanza to tally 10 points. Brooklyn Caress nailed Glenwood City’s only triple to finish with three points and Opal Voeltz and Michaela Blaser each had a basket.

The Toppers were just 8-for-19 at the free throw line.

Hannah Forster finished with 14 points and Fleishauer 13 points to lead the Wolves in scoring. Lily Webb added ten and Fayth Witte hit three of E/PC’s four treys to tally nine points. The Wolves also struggled from the charity stripe making only 4 of 10 attempts

Spring Valley

The Hilltoppers enjoyed one of their better halves of the season when they opened play in Spring Valley last Friday.

Junior point guard Libby Wagner tallied nine points in the opening half and sophomore post player Izzy Davis added eight points to help Glenwood City score 24 points.

But, the locals still found themselves trailing by double digits heading into the locker room for halftime as the host Cardinals put 40 on the scoreboard.

Unfortunately, the Toppers offensive production tailed off in the latter half as they were whistled for an inequitable amount of infractions according to coach Konder and eventually fell 65-39 to the Cardinals.

In the teams first go round earlier this season, Spring Valley’s leading scorer, Mara Ducklow, finished with 40 points. Last Friday, Glenwood City defenders held her to just 13 points which was a big positive according to Coach Konder. But, Ducklow’s teammates Audry Mathison, who netted four of the Cards seven three pointers, and Charli Vanesse filled the scoring gap as they tallied 16 points apiece to lead all scorers.

Wagner topped Glenwood City’s scoring chart with 13 while Davis added ten, but just two were in the second half. Jenna McCarthy chipped in for six points, Kylie Ohman finished with four points and Michaela Blaser hit the Toppers lone triple to account for her three points.

Spring Valley went 14-of-22 at the free throw line while Glenwood City finished 6-for-11.