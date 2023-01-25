Topper girls notch first win

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — The long drought is over!

The Glenwood City girls’ basketball squad snapped its 19-game losing streak, which included an 0-14 start to the current season, with a 46-27 home victory over Bruce last Tuesday, January 17.

In the battle between winless teams, its was Bruce that took the early lead much to the chagrin of Topper fans, players and first-year head coach Kirsten Konder.

Trailing 9 to 4 to start the contest, Konder called for a timeout and then lit into her charges for their tepid play.

Konder’s stern talk served to light a fire under the Glenwood players who proceeded to outpoint the Red Raiders 22 to 6 to finish off the first half.

Glenwood City would build on its 26-15 halftime lead throughout the second half, outscoring Bruce 20 to 12 to pocket a 46-27 win, the Toppers first of the 2022-23 season.

Seven Glenwood City players hit the score book with junior Libby Wagner collecting 16 points, 12 of which came in the second half to led her squad. Izzy Davis scored ten points in the first half and finished with a dozen while Michaela Blaser added eight.

The Hilltoppers made 20 field goals but hit just 6-of-14 shots at the foul line.

Rheanna Hopkins finished with 18 of Bruce’s 27 points including the contest’s only three-point bucket. The Red Raiders, who have just eight high school players, made only two of its nine free tosses.

Thursday’s game at Elk Mound, which was postponed due to inclement weather, will be made up on February 3.

With the win, Glenwood City is now 1-14 heading into this week’s action which included a home contest against Elmwood-Plum City this past Tuesday, January 24 and a road game in Spring Valley on Friday. The Toppers will then play at Clear Lake next Monday, January 30.