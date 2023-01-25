Lady Mounders beat Stanley-Boyd, lose first game of year to Somerset

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

ELK MOUND — The win streak is over.

Hosting a pair of non-conference basketball games last week, the Elk Mound girls saw its 14-game winning streak come to an end. After a convincing 64-28 win over Stanley-Boyd on Monday evening, January 16, the Mounders lost for the first time this season as a very strong squad from Somerset (10-3) won a 54-46 decision in the Saturday, January 21 makeup of a contest postponed from December 22.

With the split, Elk Mound is 14-1 but still holds a one-game conference lead over Colfax as last Thursday’s slate of girls’ D-SC contests were postponed due to more snow. The Mounders were scheduled to host Glenwood City that evening (January 19), but that game will now be made up on Friday, February 3.

Elk Mound is scheduled to play three tough games on the road over the next eight days. The Lady Mounders were in Mondovi last night, will then travel to Durand-Arkansaw this Friday, January 27 and take on St. Croix Central in Hammond next Tuesday, January 31.

Stanley-Boyd

Elk Mound enjoyed a big offensive game when they hosted Stanley-Boyd Tuesday, January 17.

Ten Mounder players scored in the non-conference tilt as Tori Blaskowski led the points parade with 18 followed by 14 from Ellie Schiszik and seven points apiece by Brooke Emery and Stella Rhude.

A dozen of Schiszik’s points came in the opening half as she nailed a pair of threes and added three, two-point hoops. Blaskowski had eight of her game-high 18 in that first half as well while Lydia Levra and Rhude tallied four points each to help Elk Mound grab a 39-16 lead at halftime.

The Mounders kept the offensive pedal to the hardwood in the second half too, scoring another 29 points on their way to the 26-point victory. In that final half, Emery added a pair of threes and Blaskowski tacked another ten points on to her personal tally.

Elk Mound finished 31-for-83 on field goals including 5-for-19 behind the three-point arc and 7-for-16 at the foul line. Stanley-Boyd, who was led by Teagen Becker’s 12 points, finished with four triple but had just five two-point field goals and went 6-of-10 at the free throw line.

Somerset

Sophomore Ellie Schiszik sank four of her five three-point shots in the first half to give her Mounders a 23-17 lead over host Somerset in a January 21 non-conference contest.

Unfortunately, Elk Mound was unable to hold on to that advantage in the second half.

The Spartans, who hold down second place behind Prescott in a strong Middle Border Conference, shot “lights out”, making five of its nine triples in the final 18 minutes to outscore the visiting Mounders 37 to 23 and take the 54-46 win.

It was the Elk Mound girls first defeat of the 2022-23 season.

“It was a very good high school basketball game,” noted Elk Mound head coach Jordan Kongshaug. “Somerset is a really good team, and they hit a ton of shots in the second half,” stated Kongshaug.

“Our kids kept battling the whole night, but we fell just a little short,” he added.

After holding the Spartan offense in check throughout the first 18 minutes of action, the Mounders were unable to do the same in the second half. Julia Rybacki, Heather Gaikowski and Claire Anderson combined for 32 of Somerset’s second-half points. Anderson topped the Spartans scorers with five triples and a 2-for-5 performance at the free throw line for 17 points, Rybacki who had a trey among her six field goals finished with 15 points and Gaikowski netted ten points on four, two-point baskets and a pair of free tosses.

Elk Mound, who tallied seven three pointers of its own, was led in scoring by Schiszik’s 17 points. Lydia Levra added nine, Rhude had eight (all of which came in the final half) and Brooke Emery chipped in for seven. The Mounders were just 7-for-17 at the line.