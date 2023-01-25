Hilltopper boys fall to Vikings

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

GLENWOOD CITY — For the second straight game this week, the Hilltoppers boys’ basketball team found themselves facing a hot shooting team. And for the second straight game, they lost to a conference opponent while in search of their first conference win.

The January 20 contest against Colfax saw Glenwood City fall behind 9-0 early, and by 29-points in the second half, en route to a 65-52 loss.

As with their previous game, the Hilltoppers opponent was efficient on the offensive end of the court. Colfax shot 54% from the field on the evening while holding Glenwood to only 39%, including only a single 3-pointer.

The Vikings jumped out to an early 9-0, and it wasn’t until the 14:30 mark of the first half when Max Janson hit a baseline jumper to get the Hilltoppers on the board. The Janson bucket didn’t phase Colfax as a 10-3 run put them up 19-5.

Glenwood City battled back with six consecutive points to claw themselves back into the game. A pair of free-throws by Anthony Nelson got the team going in the right direction.

A pair of Morgen Eggert layups cut the Viking led to single digits at 19-11, however the Hilltoppers couldn’t get any closer. Colfax outscored Glenwood by nine over the remainder of the first half to take a 38-21 advantage into the locker room.

The second half didn’t treat the Hilltoppers any better. A 21-9 run in the first 8:30 of the second half sealed the game for the Vikings as they controlled the game 59-30.

The Hilltoppers made a push in the final 9:00 minutes to cut the Viking led to as low as 13 points, however time would run out and the Hilltoppers fell 65-52 to sit at 2-10 (0-7) on the year.

Eggert and Janson shared scoring honors on the evening with 13 points apiece. Nelson contributed eight points to go along with his 13 rebounds.

Glenwood City returns to action January 26 when they travel to Elk Mound to take on the co-conference leader Mounders. They host Amery the next night in their final non-conference game. Both tipoffs are scheduled for 7:15 p.m.