Topper wrestlers compete in Caledonia Duals

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

CALEDONIA, MN — While coaches want positive outcomes, Glenwood City’s excursion to southeastern Minnesota last Saturday, January 14 was more about the quality of competition.

The Caledonia, MN Duals once again offered the Hilltoppers an opportunity to compete against a solid sampling of state-ranked Minnesota wrestlers.

Two of the three teams that Glenwood City faced in the quadrangular meet were receiving state recognition in Minnesota’s Class A (small school) rankings. According to the latest state poll in the Guillotine, Caledonia-Houston was 7th with Chatfield on its heels at number 8. And although Goodhue is not currently ranked, they always provided strong competition.

So it came as no surprise when Glenwood City, who is currently ranked eighth in Division 3 by Wisconsin grappler, finished 0-3 on the day, losing 57-18 to Chatfield, 41-33 to Goodhue, and 43-28 to Caledonia-Houston.

Wyatt Unser, Ian Radintz and Peyton Rassbach finished the tournament 3-0.

Wrestling at 113 pounds, Unser scored three pins. Radintz, who wrestled at 126 and 132 pounds, had a pin and technical fall among his trio of victories. Rassbach scored two pins and a major decision.

Landon Obermueller (106) and Gabe Knops (138 and 145) finished 2-1 while James Knight (120) and Noah Brite (170) were 1-1.

Chatfield, MN 57, Glenwood City 18

106-Javier Berg (C) pinned Landon Obermueller (GC), 1:03; 113-Wyatt Unser (GC) pinned Kaisen Johnson (C),3:52; 120-James Knight (GC) dec. Ryan House (C), 10-6; 126-Ian Radintz (GC) dec. Gage Bartels (C), 5-1; 132-Peyton Rassbach (GC) pinned Hunter Polikowsky (C), 2:44; 138-Ayden Miner (C) pinned Gabe Knops (GC), 5:39; 145-Carson Rowland (C) pinned Mitchell McGee (GC), 0:32; 152-Jack Dornack (C) pinned Andrew Blaser (GC), 3:43; 160-Thad Evans (C) received forfeit; 170-Nathan Allen (C) pinned Noah Brite (GC), 2:58; 182-D’Andre Williams (C) received forfeit; 195-Kail Schott (C) over Jackson Logghe (GC), 0:38; 220-Bralyn Burnett (C) dec. Connor Gross (GC), 8-4; 285-Miles Mulhern (C) pinned Blake Fayerweather (GC), 0:36.

Goodhue, MN 41, Glenwood City 33

106-Landon Obermueller (GC) receved forfeit; 113-Wyatt Unser (GC) pinned Lucas Erickson (Goodhue), 1:54; 120-Logan McVeigh (GC) received forfeit; 126 -Jeremiah Bien (Goodhue) majored James Knight (GC), 11-0; 132-Ian Radintz (GC) tech falled Hayden Holm (Goodhue), 16-0; 138-Peyton Rassbach (GC) pinned Holst, Payton (Goodhue), 1:09; 145-Gabe Knops (GC) majored Nathan Beck (Goodhue), 8-0; 152-Beau Jaeger (Goodhue) dec. Mitchell McGee (GC), 11-7; 160-Jeremiah O`Reilly (Goodhue) pinned Andrew Blaser (GC), 1:18; 170-Reed, Grant (Goodhue) majored Will Standaert (GC), 11-3; 182-Kasen Bigalk (Goodhue) received forfeit; 195-Jack Carlson (Goodhue) pinned Jackson Logghe (GC), 0:15; 220-Carsyn O`Reilly (Goodhue) pinned Connor Gross (GC), 1:34; 285-Caleb Kurtti (Goodhue) pinned Blake Fayerweather (GC), 0:58.

Caledonia-Houston, MN 43, Glenwood City 28

106-Landon Obermueller (GC) dec. Aiden Burns (CH), 8-4; 113-Wyatt Unser (GC) pinned Hunter Frank (CH), 5:08; 120-Braxton Lange (CH) majored James Knight (GC), 8-0; 126-Ian Radintz (GC) pinned Tanner Ginther (CH), 3:12; 132-Peyton Rassbach (GC) majored Cooper Allen (CH), 10-2; 138-Owen Denstad (CH) pinned Zeb Holden (GC), 2:07; 145-Gabe Knops (GC) pinned Hunter Goetzinger (CH), 1:09; 152-Cory Scanlan (CH) pinned Mitchell McGee (GC), 6:32; 160-Simon Seymour (CH) pinned Andrew Blaser (GC), 3:41; 170-Noah Brite (GC) dec. Bronson Knutson (CH), 7-5; 182-Jacob Francis (CH) dec. Jackson Logghe (GC), 4-0; 195-Eric Mauss (CH) received forfeit; 220-Ayden Goetzinger (CH) pinned Connor Gross (GC), 3:33; 285-Brody Thesing (CH) pinned Blake Fayerweather (GC), 1:23.