Topper boys drop two, lock up second win against Indees

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

Coming off their first win of the year, the Glenwood City boys’ basketball team was looking to continue the momentum heading into a busy week of action. While they dropped the opening two games, they did secure their second win of the year in blowout fashion.

Hosting Independence in a Saturday afternoon, January 14 doubleheader with the girls’ teams, the Toppers used a consistent scoring attack to put up a season high point total to win 70-46. The victory was their second consecutive Saturday win as they defeated Eleva-Strum the week prior.

“We continue to improve which is what we focus on,” commented coach Patrick Olson on his performance. “My hope is that we build upon the previous week.”

The Hilltoppers started the week on Tuesday, January 10 traveling to Pepin to take on Alma/Pepin. Glenwood trailed by nine points at half but cut the deficit to four with less than a minute to play. However, the Eagles would hold on for the 45-39 win.

Glenwood City hosted Durand-Arkansaw Thursday, January 12 for the only conference game of the week. Despite leading most of the first half, the Hilltoppers faded in the second as the Panthers took home the victory 60-44.

The win, combined with the two losses, put Glenwood at 2-8 (0-5) on the season. Glenwood City will have two chances this coming week to secure their first conference win.

They traveled to Boyceville on January 17 to play rival Boyceville and then host Colfax January 20. Both games tipoff at 7:15 p.m.

Alma/Pepin

Tyler Harrington started the scoring for the Hilltoppers when he hit a 3 pointer for the 3-2 lead. Elek Anderson followed up with a bucket on the next possession to extend the lead to 5-2.

After the Eagles knotted the game at six apiece, Anthony Nelson’s drive and bucket put the Hilltoppers up 8-6. A short 5-0 run by Alma/Pepin was halted when Nelson would bank in a drive to leave the Eagle up 11-10.

The game remained tight for much of the remainder of the first half. Harrington would hit another 3 pointer from the elbow with 5:00 remaining in the half to cut the Eagle led to one at 19-18.

Unfortunately for the Toppers, the Eagles finished the half strong with a 10-2 run to extend their lead to 29-20.

Despite the halftime deficit, the Hilltoppers fought back. Harrington hit another 3 pointer to start the second half for Glenwood.

A pair of free throws from Max Jason and a running floater by Anderson brought Glenwood to within four at 31-27 early in the half.

The Hilltoppers trailed by eight or more points three times in the second half but continued to battle back each time. A Janson layup with 00:33 left in the game brought Glenwood to within four points.

However, they couldn’t get any closer and Alma/Pepin held on for the 45-39 win.

Anderson paced his squad with 11 points, while Harrington added nine on the evening.

Durand-Arkansaw

The Hilltoppers took the early 4-3 lead on an Anderson layup, followed up with a pair of free throws from Morgen Eggert.

Glenwood City extended its lead to 9-3 at the midway point of the first half. The 9-0 run was capped by a pair of layups by Eggert, including a steal and score.

Following a Panther 3 pointer, the Hilltoppers countered with an Anderson reverse layup to put the lead to 11-6.

The Hilltoppers would battle back and forth for much of the remainder of the first half. Glenwood City again extended their lead to five at 23-18 when Janson drove and dished the ball to Anderson for an easy bucket.

Unfortunately, the Panthers went on an 8-0 run over the final 2:00 minutes to take a 26-23 lead into the locker room.

Janson’s 3 pointer at the 10:00 mark of the second half cut the Durand-Arkansaw lead to 39-35.

However, a 14-2 run over the next seven minutes put the game out of reach for Glenwood as Durand-Arkansaw held on for the 60-44 win to remain tied atop the conference with Elk Mound at 4-0.

Eggert led the team in scoring, putting in 16 on the evening. Anderson and Janson each added nine points for the Hilltoppers.

Independence

For the second consecutive Saturday, the Hilltoppers played a non-conference game, and once again they would control the game from the tip. Glenwood City’s largest deficit was only two points, at 0-2, and used runs to easily beat Independence 70-46.

With the game tied at 10-10, a baseline jumper by Janson ignited an 8-0 run to put the Hilltoppers up 18-10.

The Indees would scratch their way back into contention and only trail by four late in the first half at 24-20.

However, an Anderson rebound and put back stopped the Independence momentum and pushed Glenwood on a 9-0 run to finish the half up 33-20.

Another run early in the second half, this one a 12-0 spurt, put Glenwood City up 52-28 and stopped any hope of an Indee comeback.

The Hilltoppers held that 24-point margin for the remainder of the game and took home the 70-46 win to complete a busy week.

“Our defense again was a cornerstone to our success on Saturday,” commented Olson. “It led to easy transition baskets and also set the tempo for the game. Saturday was a great team win.”

Three Toppers notched double-digit points on the afternoon. Nelson led the way with 13, while Anderson and Janson were close behind with 12 and ten points, respectively.