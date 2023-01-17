GC girls falter against Colfax and Independence, stay winless

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

GLENWOOD CITY — With three home games including two against conference teams, the Glenwood City girls’ basketball team was looking to turn things around and compete for their first win of the season.

It looked as though a victory might be a distinct possibility when it welcomed rival Boyceville last Tuesday, playing what was arguably its best half of the season, the Hilltoppers overcame an early double-digits deficit to earn a 24 all halftime tie with the visiting Bulldogs. But Glenwood City reverted to its old ways in the second half as its offense sputtered, the defense faltered and turnovers mounted rapidly in a 53-34 loss to Boyceville.

Unfortunately, those same problems – lack of scoring, a shaky defense and miscues – that have plagued Glenwood City all season long were present in subsequent losses to Colfax and Independence later in the week.

Colfax, the defending conference champion, came to town last Friday, January 13 and proved to be a bad omen for Glenwood City’s hopes as the Vikings overwhelmed the Hilltoppers 65-24. The next day, the ladies hosted Independence in a Saturday afternoon doubleheader with the boys and again surrendered several early points early to a sub-.500 Indees team that went on to post a 62-24 win over the Toppers.

Those losses saw Glenwood City’s season record fall to 0-14 and 0-7 in the D-SC.

The Toppers’ prospects for a win may lie in last evening’s (January 17) home non-conference game against Bruce (0-8) who is also winless this year. Following that, Glenwood City goes to unbeaten Elk Mound on Thursday before returning home next Tuesday, January 24 to play Elmwood-Plum City.

Colfax

The Colfax Vikings stormed out to a 12-0 advantage in last Friday’s conference contest before Isabelle Davis broke the streak for Glenwood City with a bucket at the 13:05 mark.

But, another Colfax scoring run came about with the Vikings putting up 16 straight points and suddenly it was 28-2.

The Toppers managed to score seven points on baskets by Opal Voeltz, Michaela Blaser and Davis who also hit a free toss but the Vikings held 37-9 lead at the intermission thanks to five three pointers.

Glenwood City got a three by Libby Wagner in the second half and baskets from Blaser, Kylie Ohman and a pair by Davis but the Vikings continued to score from all areas of the court as they grew their lead to 59-19 before Colfax coach Courtney Sarauer pulled her starters with around eight minutes to go.

The final score was 65-24.

McKenna Shipman was high scorer for Colfax with 18 points as Colfax made eight triples and were 3-for-9 at the charity stripe.

Izzy Davis finished with nine points to lead the Hilltoppers who made 5-of-10 free throws and ‘shad just one trey.

Independence

Nine of Independence’s ten varsity players got in on the scoring when they played the Glenwood City girls in a Saturday matinée January 14.

The Indees romped to a 35 to 8 lead by the end of the first half and continued to outscore the Hilltoppers in the second half putting another 27 points on the scoreboard compared to 16 by the host. The end results was another lopsided setback for Glenwood

City who lost 62-24.

Izzy Davis once again led the Toppers as she finished with seven points, five of which came in the second half. Michaela Blaser and Kylie Ohman added five points each, Emma Bliese had four and Libby Wagner two.

Glenwood City was 6-for-15 at the line while Independence was 14-for-30. The Indees, who were led by Adison Pronschinske’s 14 points and 11 from Amiah Ives, also collected six threes compared to none for the Toppers.