Lady Toppers remain winless, lose to Durand and Eleva-Strum

New year, same result.

The Glenwood City girls were hoping 2023 would bring some inspirational play and better results.

Instead, the same old culprits – an inability to score and defend – resulted in two more losses for the Lady Hilltoppers who remained winless for the 2022-23 campaign.

Playing at home against conference foe Durand-Arkansaw last Thursday, January 5, Glenwood City fell behind quickly and lost another lopsided battle 62-15.

Two days later, the girls along with the boys’ team played a doubleheader at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. While Glenwood City showed some improvement in the Saturday afternoon, January 7 matinée, the Toppers still fell short, losing 41-23 to the Cardinals.

With these latest two set backs, the Topper girls fell to 0-11 this season and are 0-5 in conference play.

Glenwood City is scheduled to play the next four contests on its home court. The rival Bulldogs were in town last evening (January 10), followed by Colfax this Friday, the 13th, and then non-conference match ups against Independence and Bruce on Saturday and Tuesday, January 14 and 17.

Durand-Arkansaw

Two-point hoops by Opal Voeltz, Libby Wagner and Aria DeSmith along with an Izzy Davis free throw was all the scoring Glenwood City could muster in the first half of last Thursday’s home conference contest versus Durand-Arkansaw.

The Hilltoppers were outpointed, 7 to 36, in the opening stanza and never recovered.

The Panthers kept rolling in the second half, putting in another 26 points while holding the Toppers to eight which resulted in the visitors winning 62-15.

A pair of second-half deuces made Michaela Blaser Glenwood City’s top scorer with four points, Davis finished with three and Voeltz, Wagner, DeSmith and Kylie Ohman each finished with a basket.

Chloe Auth led the Panthers’ attack with 22 points which included five of her team’s nine triples. Victoria Kurth added 13 points and Brittany Diepenbrock chipped in with 8 first-half points off a pair of threes and a deuce.

Eleva-Strum

Glenwood City had a chilly start when it played Eleva-Strum Saturday afternoon in the Target Center.

The Lady Toppers managed just one hoop – a Michaela Blaser two pointer – and a pair of Libby Wagner free tosses in the first half and trailed 21-4 at the intermission.

Things did improve in the second half for Glenwood City but not enough for it to earn its first victory of the season. After being held scoreless in the first 18 minutes of play, sophomore Izzy Davis sank a couple of baskets and added a free throw. Blaser added another deuce and went 3-for-6 at the line to finish with seven points to lead Glenwood City. Wagner tallied six points, Voeltz three and Ohman two – all off of free throws.

Glenwood City was awarded 22 free throw attempts in the second half, making 13. Overall, the Toppers were 15-for-28 at the charity stripe.

Eleva-Strum tacked on another 20 points in the final half for the 41-23 win, just its second of the year. Jaden Bautch led the Cardinals with 20 points.