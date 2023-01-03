EM girls remain perfect with win over Thunder

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

OSSEO — Playing a non-conference road contest between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the Elk Mound girls’ basketball squad finished off the 2022 portion of its schedule with a double-digits win over host Osseo-Fairchild last Wednesday evening.

The Lady Mounders parlayed a strong start in to a commanding 33-16 halftime advantage and went on to claim a 64-50 victory over the Lady Thunder in a game played at Osseo-Fairchild December 28.

Elk Mound remained unbeaten on the season as it improved to 9-0 with the win. Osseo-Fairchild is 5-6.

A tenacious defense coupled with good offensive play propelled the Mounder girls to a large halftime lead.

The Thunder’s offense woke up in the second half, more than doubling its first-half output of 16 points by scoring 34.

But Elk Mound tacked on another 31 points in that final half of action to earn the 14-point victory.

Four Mounders scored in the double digits. Sophomore Ellie Schiszik led her team and all scorers with a game high 21 points hitting all four of her foul shots and finishing 3-for-9 from the three-point land. Schiszik also led the team with four assists. Seniors Brooke Emery, Tori Blaskowski and Stella Rhude tallied 14, 11 and ten points, respectively. Emery also had three triples and went 5-for-6 at the charity stripe; Blaskowski had a three and made 5 of her 12 two-point field goals and added three assists and two steals; and Rhude connected on all four of her field goal tries and was 2-for-4 at the line and collected seven rebounds

Juniors Lydia Levra and Carly Mohr also scored for Elk Mound. Levra finished with five points and Mohr added three. Levra also had a team high eight boards

As a team, Elk Mound finished 29-for-68 shooting including a 7-for-20 performance behind the three-point arc and made 13 of 22 attempts at the free throw line, corralled 27 rebounds, had a dozen assists, seven steals and 13 turnovers.

Elk Mound will put their unblemished record on the line this Thursday, January 5th when they host rival and defending conference champion Colfax in a key showdown. The following night (January 6) the Mounders travel to Boyceville to make up a game that was postponed December 16 due to a snow storm. They will be back home next Tuesday, January 10 to welcome Spring Valley.