EM girls remain unbeaten with win over D-A Panthers

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

In its only game of the week, thanks a two plus days of snow storms that dumped more than a foot of wet and heavy white stuff throughout the area, the Elk Mound girls’ basketball squad was able to stay unbeaten on the season with a nine-point home victory against Durand-Arkansaw last Tuesday, December 13.

Leading by just a single point at the intermission, the Lady Mounders were able to put some breathing room between themselves and a pesky Panthers’ squad as they outscored their visitors 25-17 in the second half to secure the 47-38 home-court win.

Elk Mound, who moved to 3-0 in the Dunn-St. Croix and 8-0 in all games with the win, was suppose to play in Boyceville Friday evening, December 16 but the contest was postponed when Boyceville closed school for the third consecutive day due to the storm. No make-up date has been set.

Elk Mound held a slight 21-20 advantage at halftime but was able to grow it in the final half of play for the victory.

Sophomore Ellie Schiszik led the Mounders scoring effort with 20 points on an 8-for-13 shooting performance that included just one three pointer and a 3-for-6 effort at the foul line. Brooke Emery, who had Elk Mound’s other triple in the game, finished with seven points as did Tori Blaskowski who hit five of her seven charity tosses. Lydia Levra tallied six points, Carly Mohr had four and Stella Rhude scored three to round out the Mounders’ scoring.

Elk Mound finished just 14-for-34 shooting which included hitting just 2 of its ten three-points attempts. The Mounders were better at the free throw line were they converted 17 of 28 attempts.

Schiszik also lead the team in steals with four while Levra and Rhude pulled down the most rebounds finishing with eight and seven, respectively, for the Mounders who tallied 25 boards in all.

No scores or statistics were reported for the Panther players.

Elk Mound will close out its pre-holiday schedule when it hosts Somerset in a non-conference tilt this Thursday, December 22. The ladies will then play at Osseo-Fairchild next Wednesday, December 28 with the tip off set for 6:00 p.m.