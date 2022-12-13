Glenwood City girls’ basketball drops two

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

It was a tough week for the Glenwood City girls on the basketball court.

The Lady Toppers struggles to put points on the scoreboard hit a low this past week.

After losing 78-23 to Somerset in a non-conference home contest Tuesday, December 6, Glenwood City traveled to Elmwood three days later to take on the Wolves of Elmwood/Plum City. Without a couple of its regular starters in the line up, the Hilltoppers made just one basket in a 65-9 loss to the Wolves December 9.

With those two most recent defeats, Glenwood City is 0-2 in conference play and 0-7 overall.

Glenwood City hosted Spring Valley last night (Tuesday, December 13) and travels to Mondovi this Friday, December 16.

Somerset

Hosting Somerset for a doubleheader with the boys last Tuesday, the Lady Hilltoppers fell behind quickly and trailed the Spartans 34-10 at the break.

Glenwood City’s offense improved just slightly in the second half as it netted 13 points but surrendered 44 to Somerset to lose 78-23.

Sophomore Izzy Davis led the Toppers with ten points including six off of three, first-half baskets. Junior Libby Wagner tallied six points and Kylie Ohman finished with four.

Nine Spartans scored in the contest led by Lucy Nichols who had six of her team’s eight three-point makes to tally 22 points while Julia Rybacki chipped in with 14 points.

Somerset made 34 baskets in all compared to just nine for Glenwood City, who was 5-for-8 from the free throw line.

Elmwood/Plum City

Missing its leading scorer Izzy Davis and Michaela Blaser, Glenwood City’s offense was frigid when it played in Elmwood Friday, December 9.

The Toppers made just one basket, a first-half hoop by Kylie Ohman, the entire game and scored its other six points on free throws in a 65-9 lose to the EPC Wolves.

“We had a rough night because we didn’t have either Izzy of Michaela,” said Toppers’ head coach Kirsten Konder.

“We weren’t prepared for a press and our shots were not falling,” added Konder.

Libby Wagner, who went 4-for-8 at the charity stripe, was Glenwood City’s top point getter.

Hannah Forster finished with 20 points to led Elmwood/Plum City and all scorers. Wolves’ teammate Allyson Fleishauer added 13 points.