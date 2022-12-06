Topper girls lose lopsided contests to Mounders and Orioles

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The inability to consistently score points led to another pair of lopsided losses last week for the Glenwood City girls’ basketball team.

After Tuesday’s snow storm postponed the Hilltopper boys and girls scheduled home doubleheader against Clayton, the Lady Toppers turned their sights to their December 1 Dunn-St. Croix Conference opener at home versus Elk Mound, a favorite in this year’s title chase. The game belonged to the Mounders from the opening tip to the final buzzer as they pummeled Glenwood City 83 to 21.

Glenwood City scored a few more points in its Saturday, December 3 matinée with Stanley-Boyd which was played in the Colfax gym as part of the Colfax Classic that pitted all eight conference schools against non-conference competition. The outcome, however, remained the same as the Toppers lost 64-30 to the Orioles.

The Toppers (0-5) hosted Somerset last evening (December 6). They return to conference action with a road game in Elmwood against Elmwood/Plum City this Friday, December 9 and have a home contest with Spring Valley next Tuesday, December 13.

Elk Mound

The visiting Mounders opened last Thursday’s Dunn-St. Croix Conference game with a 14-0 run and never looked back.

Elk Mound led 46 to 13 at the half as it used full-court pressure and hit on seven three pointers to overwhelm Glenwood City on its own home court.

Sophomore Izzy Davis scored eight points in that first half and senior Aria DeSmith added four to account for all but one of the Hilltoppers’ opening-half points.

Davis hit the first basket of the second half but then the Toppers went without a point for nearly ten minutes. Meanwhile, Elk Mound continued to score, hitting another six triples to finish with 13 in all as it outscored Glenwood City 37 to 8 in the second half for the 83-21 victory.

Davis finished with a dozen points and DeSmith tallied six for the Toppers.

The Mounders, who had 13 of their 15 varsity players score points in the contest, were led by sophomore Ellie Schiszik who made six treys and finished with 20 points. Tori Blaskowski scored 14 and Lydia Levra had ten points.

Neither team shot well at the free throw line as Elk Mound went 3-for-9 and Glenwood City finished 3-for-11.

Stanley-Boyd

Junior Libby Wagner scored eight of her team-leading 13 points in the first half as the Glenwood City girls trailed Stanley-Boyd by only 13 points at the intermission of their Saturday afternoon, December 3 non-conference game played at Colfax High School.

But the Orioles scored 33 more points in the second half while the Hilltoppers managed just a dozen during that same span and lost 64 to 30.

Besides Wagner’s 13-point effort, Jenna McCarthy finished with five points for Glenwood City, Davis tallied four and Aubree Logghe and Amalia Draxler had three each.

Glenwood City was just 6-for-15 at the free throw line.