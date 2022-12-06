Glenwood City grapplers win John Timm Duals

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — For the first in head coach Shane Strong’s 14-year tenure, the Glenwood City wrestlers can call themselves John Timm Dual champions.

After several second-place finishes including a year ago, the Hilltoppers claimed first place in the annual John Timm Memorial Dual Invitational they hosted this past Saturday, December 3.

“I thought our kids competed well for the first tournament of the year,” said Coach Strong. “We were aggressive and looked to score points. I was pleased with the attitude and effort from our entire group.

Strong said that there are areas his squad need to build upon but that they are looking forward to the next opportunity.

The Hilltoppers won all five their matches Saturday defeating Spooner (64-15), Bloomer/Colfax (52-18), Triton of Dodge Center, MN (56-18), Clear Lake (46-28) and last year’s titlist River Falls (45-31).

The Wildcats finished second followed by Clear Lake (3rd), Spooner (4th), Somerset (5th), Triton (6th) and Bloomer/Colfax (7th).

Glenwood City also enjoyed individual success as a dozen wrestlers finished the day with winning records including four that went unbeaten in all five of their matches.

Returning state medalists senior Ian Radintz and sophomore Wyatt Unser each finished a perfect 5-0 Saturday in their own gym. Radintz won four of his five matches at 132 pounds by fall while Unser scored a pair of pins among his victories at 120 pounds including the day’s fastest fall of just 15 seconds.

Joining that pair in the ranks of the day’s unbeatens were junior Peyton Rassbach who scored three pins while wrestling at 138 pounds and freshman Landon Obermueller who won by pin fall twice and earned another by major decision while splitting time at 106 and 113 pounds.

Senior Gabe Knops went 4-1 with three pins and a technical fall while wrestling at 145 pounds with his only loss coming to fellow senior Dominic Leintz of Clear Lake who picked up his 100th career victory with the win over Knops.

Sophomores Jake Wood (113/120) and Jackson Logghe (195) also finished 4-1 with three pins apiece.

Senior James Knight was awarded three forfeits to finish 3-1 at 126 pounds while junior Savanna Millermon went 2-0 at 106 pounds with a pair of forfeits to her credit.

Junior Connor Gross (220) and sophomores Mitchell McGee (152) and Andrew Blaser (160) all finished 3-2 in their respective weight brackets.

Junior Will Standaert finished 2-3 at 170 pounds.

Glenwood City opened the tournament with a lopsided 64-15 win over Spooner. In that match, the Hilltoppers got pins from Unser, Rassbach, Knops, Standaert, Logghe, Gross, Obermueller, a major decision by McGee and a pair of forfeits.

In the next round, Glenwood City dropped its first match when Bloomer/Colfax’s Theo Hovde pinned James Knight at 126 pounds. But, the Hilltoppers won seven of the next eight bouts including five by fall and two on forfeits to lead 42-12. Following a double forfeit at 285 pounds, Glenwood City took two of the final three matches to win 52-18.

In its next dual against Triton, Glenwood City was awarded seven forfeits en route to a 56-18 victory.

Against Clear Lake, the Hilltoppers found themselves trailing 22-9 after six matches but reeled off wins in seven of the final eight matches to claim a 46-28 victory. Logghe, Wood and Radintz each had pins in that dual and the Toppers also received a pair of forfeits.

In a battle for the John Timm championship, Glenwood City beat River Falls 45-31 in the final round behind pins from Knops, Obermueller, Radintz and Rassbach. In addition, the Hilltoppers were award a trio of forfeits.

The Toppers will have nearly two weeks off before returning to action on Friday, December 16 at the Baldwin-Woodville triangular.

Glenwood City 64, Spooner 15

120-Wyatt Unser (GC) pinned Michael Skodowski (S), 0:15; 126-James Knight (GC) received forfeit; 132-Ian Radintz (GC) received forfeit; 138-Peyton Rassbach (GC) pinned Pheonix Heise (S), 0:47; 145-Gabe Knops (GC) pinned Pierce Schroeder (S), 2:31; 152-Mitchell McGee (GC) majored AJ Anderson (S), 15-1; 160-Ethan Melton (S) dec. Andrew Blaser (GC), 4-0; 170-Will Standaert (GC) pinned Johnathon Magnuson (S); 4:12; 182-Connor Melton (S) received forfeit; 195-Jackson Logghe (GC) pinned Vince Mykkanen (S), 0:54; 220-Connor Gross (GC) pinned Mason Schultz (S), 0:47; 285-Austin Neefe (S) received forfeit; 106-Landon Obermueller (GC) pinnedHunter Christner (S), 1:29; 113-Jake Wood (GC) pinned Camryn Willie (S), 1:4.

GlenwoodCity 52, Bloomer/Colfax 18

126-Theo Hovde (B/C) dec. James Knight (GCy), 6-4; 132-Ian Radintz (GC) pinned Brison Tuschl (B/C), 1:31; 138-Peyton Rassbach (GC) pinned Jacob LaGesse (B/C), 0:32; 145-Gabe Knops (GC) pinned James McElroy (B/C) , 0:48; 152-Mitchell McGee (GC) received forfeit; 160-Andrew Blaser (GC) received forfeit; 170-Will Standaert (GC) pinned Gabe Sperry (B/C), 0:18; 182-Ethan Rubenzer (B/C) received forfeit; 195-Jackson Logghe (GC) pinned Brok McCann (B/C), 1:47; 220-Samy Espinal (B/C) dec. Connor Gross (GC); 7-3; 285-Double Forfeit; 106-Landon Obermueller (GC) majored Drew Ryder (B/C), 11-3; 113-Aiden Anderson (B/C) pinned Jake Wood (GC), 2:17; 120-Wyatt Unser (GC) received forfeit.

Glenwood City 56, Triton 18

132-Ian Radintz (GC) pinned Hunter Garness (T), 2:05; 138-Peyton Rassbach (GC) recevied forfeit; 145-Gabe Knops (GC) tech falled Cole Kodada (T), 18-0; 152-Mitchell McGee (GC) dec. Brayden Rohwer (T), 6-4; 160-Austan Adreon (T) pinned Andrew Blaser (GC), 0:26; 170-Liam Schlichting (T) pinned Will Standaert (GC), 0:43; 182-Jackson Logghe (GC) received forfeit; 195-Double Forfeit; 220-Connor Gross (GC) received forfeit;285-Henry McMartin (T) received forfeit; 106-Landon Obermueller (GC) received forfeit; 113-Jake Wood (GC) received forfeit; 120-Wyatt Unser (GC) received forfeit; 126-James Knight (GC) received forfeit.

Glenwood City 46, Clear Lake 28

138-Peyton Rassbach (GC) received forfeit; 145-Dominic Leintz (CL) pinned Gabe Knops (GC), 4:21; 152-Tyler Sunday (CL) majored Mitchell McGee (GC), 12-0; 160-Andrew Blaser (GC) dec. Blake Harris (CL), 11-6; 170-Cayden Paulson (CL) pinned Will Standaert (GC), 2:18; 182-Lukas Paulson (CL) received forfeit; 195-Jackson Logghe (GC) pinned Miguel Valdovinos (CL), 2:01; 220-Connor Gross (GC) received forfeit; 285-Ethan Wagner (CL) received forfeit; 106-Savanna Millermon (GC) received forfeit; 113-Landon Obermueller (GC) majored Caiden Candler (CL), 12-0; 120-Jake Wood (GC) pinned Katelyn Roessler (CL), 0:24; 126-Wyatt Unser (GC) dec. Steven Wood (CL), 8-2; 132-Ian Radintz (GC) pinned Rowan Ellison (CL), 1:41.

Glenwood City 45, River Falls 31

145-Travis Moelter (RF) majored Mitchell McGee (GC), 12-0; 152-Gabe Knops (GC) pinned Jonas Longsdorf (RF), 3:46;160-Andrew Blaser (GC) dec.Colten Maves (RF), 4-3; 170-Jacob Range (RF) pinned Will Standaert (GC), 1:25; 182-Gavin Kohel (RF) received forfeit; 195-Zack Peterson (RF) pinned Jackson Logghe (GC), 2:48; 220 – Caleb Mielke (RF) dec. Connor Gross (GC),2-1; 285-Lincoln McCarty (RF) received forfeit; 106-Savanna Millermon (GC) received forfeit; 113-Landon Obermueller (GC) pinnedr Jenna Lawrence (RF), 1:57; 120-Wyatt Unser (GC) received forfeit; 126-James Knight (GC) received forfeit; 132-Ian Radintz (GC) pinned Ricardo Ceja (RF), 0:56; 138-Peyton Rassbach (GC) pinned Vinny Costabilo (RF), 3:19.