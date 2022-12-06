GC boys fall to Granstburg in season opener

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

GRANTSBURG – For the second straight year, the Hilltopper boys’ basketball team opened its season against the Pirates of Grantsburg. Due to a snow event the scheduled game against Clayton was postponed, giving Glenwood City an extra couple of days to prepare for the 2022-2023 campaign.

And much like the previous season’s game, this year’s iteration of the Hilltoppers fell behind early trailing by 21 points at the intermission. While Glenwood City rallied late in the second half it wouldn’t be enough as they fell 77-63 to open the season.

Offensively, the Toppers had a banner night. The 63 points were the most scored by a Glenwood squad since January of 2021 when the Hilltoppers put 71 on the scoreboard in a win over Turtle Lake. They shot 52% from the field, including 5-12 from behind the arch.

“Our offensive output was a positive during the last eight minutes of the game where we really started to move the ball well and find the open person,” indicated coach Patrick Olson.

The defense was a different story. They would be down 45-24 at halftime, and trail by as much as 28 points in the early part of the second half. However, the Toppers would not lose their composure and continued to battle and scored 39 second-half points to only lose by 14.

Early on, the Hilltoppers would hold tight with the Pirates. Trailing 3-0, Anthony Nelson got things going with a jumper from five feet out. He’d follow that up moments later with a three pointer to tie the score at five apiece with 15:33 remaining in the first half.

Morgan Eggert would steal a pass on the ensuing Grantsburg possession and get fouled on the layup attempt. He’d hit the two free throws to give the Hilltoppers their only lead on the evening at 7-5.

A mini run by Grantsburg put them up 11-7. A three pointer by Tyler Harrington at 11:44 would cut the Pirate lead to one point. However, the Hilltoppers went ice cold after that bucket. It would take them over five minutes to register another bucket when Harrington hit a short-range jumper to cut the lead to 18-12.

For the remaining 7:45 of the half, Grantsburg’s offense would take over. They outscored the Hilltoppers 27-12 to take a commanding 21-point halftime lead.

The Pirate offensive command continued into the second half. They started the half outscoring the Hilltoppers 12-6 to take full control of the contest at 57-30 with 12:48 remaining in the game.

However, this scrappy Topper team still had some fight left in them. Harrington would hit a three pointer from the corner to get his team heading in the right direction. Jayden Quinn kept it going when he hit a short jumper.

Elek Anderson forced the Pirates to take a time out on the next possession when he hit a ten-foot jumper from the baseline to cut the lead to 24 points with under 10:00 minutes left in the game

Buckets by Anderson, Max Janson, Nelson, and a three pointer by Eggert cut the lead under 20 points. Subsequent baskets by Anderson and Janson shorted that lead even further to 14 at 70-56 with under 3:00 left in the game.

However, the Pirate defense tightened and held on for the last few minutes to take home the 77-63 win.

“This group may not have a lot of varsity experience, but they will put their best effort until the final buzzer,” commented Olson on his team persistence. “I have really loved coaching these boys for their continued max effort each day.”

The Hilltoppers had four players score in double digits. Anderson and Janson lead the way with 14 points apiece. Nelson tallied 11, while Eggert put in ten.

Glenwood City has three chances this week to tally their first win. The Toppers hosted Elk Mound on December 6 for their first conference contest (game not completed at press time). They also host Elmwood/Plum City on December 8 at 7:15 p.m. before playing Cadott in the Northwest Classic at UW-Stout on Saturday, December 10 at 10:15 a.m.