GC girls bitten by C-W Bulldogs

CHETEK — Although the Glenwood City girls’ basketball team had its best offensive output of the young season when it visited Chetek-Weyerhaeuser last Tuesday it wasn’t enough to earn the victory.

The Hilltoppers started slowly once again and fell behind early and never fully recovered as they fell 53-33 to the host Bulldogs in a non-conference contest played November 22.

Glenwood City trailed 26-14 at the intermission after collecting just six, two-point hoops, three of which were scored by sophomore post player Izzy Davis and a pair of free throws by Jenna McCarthy.

The Lady Toppers increased their scoring in the second half, netting 19 points on hoops by Davis, Aria DeSmith, Brooklyn Brite, McCarthy and Aubree Logghe, but the C-W Bulldogs added another 27 to their tally to finish with a 20-point victory.

Davis topped the Glenwood

City scoring chart with 11 points while DeSmith and McCarthy chipped in for six points apiece. Michaela Blaser and Logghe each tallied three points and Amalia Draxler and Brite finished with two points.

C-W (2-1) had a pair of players finish in double digits. Zoe Nelson led all scorers with 22 points while teammate Taya Whittenberger finished with a dozen.

Glenwood City, who slipped to 0-3 on the season, will look to put some games in the win column this week as its plays three contests. The Toppers hosted Clayton last night, November 29, before welcoming Elk Mound this Thursday, December 1 for the Dunn-St. Croix Conference opener. GC will then cap the week playing Stanley-Boyd this Saturday, December 3 at 3:30 p.m. in the Colfax High School gym. All D-SC schools will play a non-conference opponent at Colfax that day.