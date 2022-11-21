GC girls fall to Grantsburg and Pepin/Alma to open season

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

It wasn’t the start that first-year head coach Kirsten Konder and her Glenwood City girls’ basketball team were looking for.

The Lady Hilltoppers’ offense sputtered mightily as they suffered a pair of 30-plus point, non-conference losses to open the 2022-23 hardwood campaign last week.

Welcoming Grantsburg to town last Tuesday, November 15 for the season opener, Glenwood City struggled to put the ball through the hoop the entire game as the Lady Pirates left with a lopsided 59-14 victory. Two days later, the Hilltoppers made the long trek to Pepin to face the Eagles of Pepin/Alma with hopes of improved play and a win. While Glenwood City did pick up its offensive output a bit, the Toppers still lost by 33 points as the Eagles flew away with the 59-26 victory.

Glenwood City looked to get on track when it played at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser last night (November 22). Following the Thanksgiving break, the girls will return to action next Tuesday, November 29 along with the Topper boys as they each host Clayton in a doubleheader.

Grantsburg

Glenwood City quickly fell behind by double digits in its home and season opener against Grantsburg November 15.

By halftime, the Lady Toppers trailed 39-8.

And it did not get any better in the second half.

In fact, Glenwood City scored just six points as the Pirates raided the Toppers’ hopes with a 59-14 win.

Glenwood City made just five conventional (2-point) hoops and were an anemic 4-for-13 at the free throw line.

Meanwhile, Grantsburg made 7 of its 9 charity throws and 21 baskets including eight from behind the three-point arc as it won by 45 points.

Senior Aria DeSmith topped Glenwood City’s scoring charts with four points, sophomore Izzy Davis added three points and juniors Libby Wagner and Michaela Blaser along with sophomore Jenna McCarthy chipped in for two points each.

Eight Pirates cracked the scoring column with three finishing in double figures led by 14 points from Maddie Schafer, a dozen by Renee Tooze and 11 by Megan Schafer.

Pepin/Alma

For the second straight games, Glenwood City trailed by more than 30 points at the intermission when it traveled to Pepin to tip off against the Eagles of Pepin/Alma Thursday night, November 17.

The host Eagles flew out to a 38-to-6 advantage at the end of the first half of play.

The Toppers played some of their best ball in the second half as they scored 20 points. But, the Eagles added 21 more points to their tally to take the 59-26 win.

A pair of Izzy Davis’ buckets and one by Libby Wagner were all Glenwood City mustered in the first 18 minutes of play.

Davis, Glenwood City’s sophomore post player, came alive in the second half as she carried the Topper offense, scoring 12 of her team high 16 points during that span. Unfortunately, the only other points came by way of a Jenna McCarthy basket and a pair of free throws from Wagner and Michaela Blaser, who both finished with four points.

The Toppers were 8-of-14 at the charity stripe while the Eagles hit on ten of its 14 tries and had a trio of three-pointers.