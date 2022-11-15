Klatt and Kaiser named to All-Region football team

A pair of area athletes have been named to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s (WFCA) All-Region Team.

Glenwood City senior Brady Klatt and Boyceville junior Grant Kaiser were both selected as members of the 2022 WFCA Region 1 Small School squad.

Klatt was chosen as an inside linebacker while Kaiser was honored as an offensive lineman.

Also joining the duo on the Region 1 team were fellow Dunn-St. Croix players Trace Anderson (offensive and defensive lines) and Trevor Asher (offensive back) both of Elmwood/Plum City.

Klatt

Prior to being tabbed for the All-Region team, Klatt was named to the Dunn-St. Croix’s first team inside linebacker corp and its defensive player of the year for the 2022 season.

In nine regular season contest this past season, Klatt registered 73 tackles and another 24 assists, both of which topped the defensive charts for the Hilltoppers who finished 4-5 on the season.

Klatt also was a key component on the offensive side of the ball and handled Glenwood City kicking duties. He ran the ball 19 times for 126 yards or 6.6 yards per carry average and a touchdown. Klatt also caught 15 passes for 171 yards and made 16 of his 19 extra point kicks.

Kaiser

Grant Kaiser was also a first-team, all-Dunn-St. Croix selection on the offensive line.

The junior helped open running lanes for the Bulldogs rushers which accumulated 2,520 yards for an an outstanding average of six yards per carry.

Defensively, Kaiser had 43 tackles, five which went for losses, and three quarterback sacks.