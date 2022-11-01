Williams is state cross country runner-up, boys finish 11th

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — JJ Williams continued to re-write the Glenwood City cross country record books in the final race of his stellar prep career.

The senior garnered the highest place ever earned by any Hilltopper at a state meet when he finished as the WIAA Division 3 boys’ state runner-up this past Saturday, October 29 at the 2022 State Cross Country Championships in Wisconsin Rapids which were run under warm and sunny conditions.

Williams blazed around the 5,000 meter or 3.1 mile course at The Ridges Golf Course in a time of 16:17.0 to claim the state silver medal. Fellow senior Wesley Pronschinske of Cochrane-Fountain City finished in 16:08.9, about eight seconds ahead of Williams, to win the individual state title.

“Even though we have had many runners participate at state over the last 25 plus years for Glenwood City,” said Glenwood City head coach Matthew Schutz. “This is the best finish of any of them, and JJ is the first to get on the podium.”

Although Williams had his sights set on the gold medal, head coach Matthew Schutz noted that becoming a state runner-up is nothing to hang your head about.

“His impressive wins throughout the season proved true that he is one of the best in Division 3. He proved that (at state) and he should be proud of his accomplishments.” said Schutz

The best state finish by any Hilltopper harrier prior to Williams’ silver-medal finish this past Saturday was an 11th-place showing by Brittany Schillinger in 2004.

With 152 runners in the Division 3 boys’ field, Williams knew it was imperative to start fast and stay out front.

At the one mile mark, Williams was right with the leaders turning in a 5:04 which had him in fourth place. But, between 1.5 to 2.5 miles he slid back as far as 8th place after running a 5:32 split during the second mile.

“During the last half mile, JJ knew if he had any chance to win it he would have to go so he picked off the next five runners one at a time,” noted Schutz. “But by the time he got up the finish line hill for the final 100 yards in second place, Wesley (Pronschinske) from C-FC was just too far ahead to catch.”

“I’m very proud of how JJ persevered through that race considering he fell back,” added Schutz. “At that level, if you fall back in Mile 2 or 3, most never recover and regain there starting spot back so for JJ to do so is very impressive.”

This was Williams’ third consecutive trip to the state meet. He finished 12th a year ago on the same course with a run of 17:09.7 and placed 20th (17:30.5) in 2020 when D3 state meet was moved to West Salem due to COVID.

After being the Glenwood City boys’ lone state representative the previous two years, Williams was joined by his teammates this past Saturday as the Hilltoppers’ team qualified for its first-ever state meet.

With William leading the way, the Glenwood City boys finished 11th out of the 16 teams competing after scoring 232 points just five points more than tenth-place finisher Valders.

“We were hoping for top 10, but our pack of boys just didn’t get out hard enough and were running in the back half of all runners,” stated Schutz.

“With 16 teams and 40 individuals it’s hard to know where you are in the race by the first half mile. It’s much harder at state to gain positions at that level of competition if you are behind from the start,” he added.

Senior Elek Anderson was the Toppers second runner to cross the finish line at the Ridges last Saturday. After sitting in 100th place after a mile, Anderson moved up 14 places over the final 2.1 miles to finish with 86th place with a time of 18:34.5.

Glenwood City’s next three finishers also improved their standings after the first mile. Junior Connor Berends, who did not run in the conference or sectional meets, returned to the varsity line-up in Wisconsin Rapids and was the third Topper runner to finish taking 97th in 18:50.4. Senior Anthony Nelson crossed the finish just three seconds and three places later taking home 100th place with a run of 18:53.7. Freshman Clayton Hoffman closed out the team scoring for the Toppers as their fifth runner to the line placing 103rd in a time of 18:59.0.

Finishing off Glenwood City’s state contingent of seven runners where senior Sal Stillday and sophomore Zeb Holden. Stillday placed 109th in a time of 19:11.8 while Holden came across the line in 19:14.1 to finish 111th.

Although Glenwood City will have to say goodbye to Williams, Elek Anderson, Nelson and Stillday, Schutz sees a promising future for the boys’ team.

“With three of the boys returning next season and our three alternates too, I hope this (state) lit a fire in them to put more work in on the off season to get back themselves back there next year,” stated Schutz. “We have a good crew (young too) coming back next year so I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

“Lastly, I want to thank my seniors – JJ Williams, Elek Anderson, Anthony Nelson, Owen Bauman and Sal Stillday – for their dedication to their team and program and the leadership they have brought throughout the years. Without good leadership, teams don’t make it to state. These five boys will really be missed,” concluded Schutz.

Kohler, who had five top 35 finishes, compiled 94 points to capture the boys’ D3 state championship while Stevens Point Pacelli was second with 102 points.