Williams runs to D-SC cross country title, Hilltopper boys take second, girls finish fifth

COLFAX — It was the one title that has eluded him, that was until last Thursday.

Glenwood City senior JJ Williams finally chased down a coveted Dunn-St. Croix cross country championship as he outlasted fellow senior challenger Ian Hazen of Elk Mound at the 2022 conference meet which was held October 13 at the Whitetail Golf Course.

With Hazen running stride-for-stride with him for much of the 5K race, Williams pulled away in the final 500 meters to win the gold medal. Williams’ winning time of 16:13.19 was nearly five seconds faster than Hazen’s who settled for the silver.

Williams and Glenwood City were also looking to claim the boys’ team title but their hopes were dashed when Elk Mound finished first with a score of 36 points. The Hilltopper boys tallied a 44.

The Mounders claimed the victory as it had four boys finish ninth or better and cross the finish line ahead of the Toppers’ third through fifth-place runners.

Senior Elek Anderson was the only other Glenwood City boys’ runner to finish in the top ten as he placed fifth with a time of 17:44.66.

Another senior, Anthony Nelson, was the third Topper finisher taking 11th in 18:23.57. One position and less than a second separated sophomores Ilan Anderson and Zeb Holden who were Glenwood City’s fourth and fifth-place runners. Ilan Anderson was 13th with a run of 18:32.55 while Holden

came across in 18:33.04 to take 14th and finish off the team’s scoring. Two spots later, freshman Clayton Hoffman crossed in 16th place with a time of 18:39.11. GC’s seventh and final competitor, senior Sal Stillday, came in 21st out of a field of 44 runners after turning in a time of 19:19.03.

The boys’ top five runners earned all-conference honors. Williams and Elek Anderson made the first team while Nelson, Ilan Anderson and Holden were second team members. The first seven finishers make the first team while runner eightthrough 14 are tabbed for second team accolades.

With just five runners competing in the conference meet, the Glenwood City girls finished fifth out of six full squads with a score of 101 points.

Sophomore Elsja Meijer was the girls’ top finisher coming in 11th among the 42 girls that competed last Thursday. Meijer ran the course in 21:51.65 to earn second team all-conference honors.

Freshman Gabriella Williams and junior Haylie Hannah finished 21st and 22nd, respectively. Williams had a time of 24:15.41 with Hannah finishing in 24:24.01. Freshman Ava Multhauf was the Lady Toppers fourth runner to finish taking 25th in 24:52.08. Finally, sophomore Stephanie Anderson was Glenwood City was 32nd with a time of 26:48.

Colfax senior Molly Heidorn captured her fourth straight conference championship with a run of 19:10.57 to beat Mondovi’s Courtney Stadter by 11 seconds. The four individual titles is a feat no girl and only one other athlete has accomplished in the history of the D-SC meet. Heidorn joins Boyceville’s Josh Hoff (2002-2005) as the conference’s only four-time conference cross country champions.

Heidorn’s efforts also helped Colfax claim the girls’ team title as they edge defending champion Durand by a 45 to 50 score.

Eight Glenwood City boys competed in the junior varsity race with freshman Garrett Gross and sophomore Elliot Springborn taking first and second, respectively. Gross ran an 18:52.78 to win with Springborn finishing in 18:56.08. Also competing were: Tyler Harrington (5th, 19:41.48), Owen Bauman (6th, 19:42.66), Ben Standaert (8th, 21:13.81), Tyler Rogers (9th, 21:35.74), Micah Simmons (10th, 21:43.03), and Evan Hojem (16th, 24:42.89).

Glenwood City will compete in the WIAA Division 3 sectional meet in Cadott at Whispering Pines Golf Course this Saturday, October 22. Competition will get underway at 11 a.m. with the girls’ race.

Girls’ team scores: Colfax 45, Durand 50, Boyceville 91, Elk Mound 100, Glenwood City 101, Spring Valley 119

Boys’ team scores: Elk Mound 36, Glenwood City 44, Spring Valley 92, Colfax 118, Mondovi 121, Durand 146, Boyceville 150