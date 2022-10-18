GC volleyball falls in straight sets to Colfax, Elk Mound

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Glenwood City volleyball team was looking to build some playoff momentum in its final two matches of the regular season last week.

Glenwood City showed promise in its Dunn-St. Croix conference matches against Colfax and Elk Mound but, as it has much of the season, had trouble finishing off games and lost both matches in straight sets to finish with a 1-6 conference record and a 4-20 overall mark.

No individual or team stats were provided to the Tribune Press Reporter for either contest.

The Hilltoppers, seeded #13, traveled to Webster (#4) for a first round WIAA Division 3 regional contest last evening, Tuesday, October 18. Glenwood City lost to Webster earlier last month in a home triangular. A victory would have the Toppers match up against the winner of the Phillips (#5) and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (#12) match this Thursday night.

Colfax

The Hilltoppers have been struggling this year but gave the Vikings a pretty good fight in their Tuesday, October 11 match, starting in the first set.

After a 3-3 tie, the Toppers pulled ahead 6-3 and upped their lead to 9-4 before they committed several errors on kill attempts which allowed the Vikings to knot the score at 9-9. Colfax took a 13-11 advantage but after a serving ace from the Toppers’ Ellery Unser it was knotted at 13-13. The score went to 14-14 before the Vikings went on a five-point roll with help by a pair of wicked serves from Maci Harvey that were unreturnable. At 20-15, Colfax scored the next five points with help from a Topper error along with kills from Hydukovich and Schultz, a block from Hydukovich, and her final slam for a 25-15 first set win.

Glenwood City started set two with a 3-1 advantage until the Vikings strung five points together to make 6-3. Colfax jumped ahead 14-6 and maintained a 4-5 point lead as it eventually claimed a 25-18 win.

Colfax started set three with a bang at 4-0, in part by a pair of aces from Anderson. The Vikings increased their advantage to 8-2 and eventually 13-6 but several Viking errors coupled with some solid play from the Hilltoppers including blocks and ace serves suddenly had the set tied at 14-14. Colfax settled down however, and another five-point scoring streak put the Vikings ahead 19-14 and they soon reached set and match point at 24-17 before the Toppers came up with three points on kills by Devynn Olson and Isabel Davis and a Viking error to hold them off, but Colfax smacked a kill shot which was blocked out of bounds by the Toppers for the 25-20 win.

Elk Mound

Glenwood City returned home Thursday, October 13 to host Elk Mound in the conference and regular season finale for both squads.

Slow starts in sets one and three and a late collapse in second set by Glenwood City led to a 3-0 Elk Mound victory by scores of 25-16, 25-23 and 25-13.

The Toppers led 22-18 in the middle set but allowed the Mounders to score seven of the game’s final eight points to take the two-point win.

Glenwood City seemed deflated in the third set as it quickly fell behind 9-2 and eventually trailed by as many as 15 points at 20 to 5 before rallying to make it 22-13. But the Mounders closed out the set and match with three straight winners for a 25-13 triumph.