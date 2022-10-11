Elk Mound volleyball swept by Spring Valley

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

After earning its first conference win over rival Colfax in several years the previous week, the Elk Mound volleyball was looking to extend its Dunn-St. Croix win streak to five matches when it hosted fellow conference unbeaten Spring Valley last Thursday, October 6.

Unfortunately, the high-flying Cardinals had other plans as they swooped into Elk Mound and carried away a 3-0 win over the Mounders.

Spring Valley, who has spent several past seasons in the D-SC cellar, has proven to be a formidable foe in 2022 as Elk Mound discovered. The Cardinal dominated the first two sets of last Thursday’s showdown winning by scores of 25-17 and 25-14.

Elk Mound tried to rally in the third set but eventually fell to Spring Valley who earned the three-set sweep with a 25-21 victory.

Stella Rhude and Gracie Carlton led the Mounders in kills with nine and eight, respectively, in the Spring Valley match. Lauren Garnett added four with Allie Roder and Tori Blaskowski each contributed a pair.

Blaskowski was the assists leader with 18 and in digs with 10. Lydia Levra finished with nine digs and Brooke Emery and Garnett added seven each.

The Lady Mounders (4-1, 9-22) hosted Elmwood-Plum City last evening (October 11). The Wolves outlasted Colfax three sets to two last Thursday to remain unbeaten in conference play.

Altoona Invitational

The Mounder volleyball team closed out its week by participating in the Altoona Invitational on Saturday, October 8.

Elk Mound found wins elusive in the tournament as it lost matches to Hudson, Baldwin-Woodville and Chippewa Falls McDonell Central. The Mounders also played host Altoona but no scores or an outcome were reported for the match.

Hudson and McDonell Central both swept Elk Mound in two sets with the Raiders winning 25-11 and 25-16 and the Macks taking the win by scores of 25-12 and 25-17.

Elk Mound lost in three games to the Blackhawks of Baldwin-Woodville. After taking 25-22 win in the opening set, the Mounders lost the next two and the match 15-25 and 6-15.

No team or individual stats from the tournament were made available by Monday’s deadline.

Elk Mound travels to Glenwood City on Thursday to wrap up the conference and regular seasons. The WIAA tournament begins next Tuesday, October 18. As of this week’s printing, seedings and pairings had not yet been determined.