Topper volleyball drops pair of D-SC matches

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Glenwood City’s volleyball team is still searching for its first Dunn-St. Croix win after dropping a pair of matches to conference foes last week.

The Hilltoppers lost 3-1 to Mondovi last Tuesday, September 27 and were then swept 3-0 at home two days later by Durand.

The Toppers will host rival Boyceville this Thursday, October 6 before hitting the road for a Saturday tournament in Somerset and a conference match in Colfax next Tuesday, October 11.

Mondovi

It appeared that the Hilltoppers might have a good opportunity to pick up that first “W” when it traveled to Mondovi September 27. The Buffaloes were also winless in conference action when the two teams tangled.

The first three matches were highly competitive with the host Buffs claiming wins of 25-22 and 27-25. The Hilltoppers finally came out on top in the third set winning 25-23 but lost the fourth set and match 16-25.

“Mondovi was a good competition for us,” stated Toppers’ head coach Nikki Webert. “Each game was within arms reach.”

“We had a handful of service aces and were able to play a tough defensive game to pair up with their strong hitting,” added Webert.

“We just had a few too many tip coverage drops and off the block that we couldn’t pick up,” she concluded.

Durand

The fire and motivation that Glenwood City displayed in Mondovi was noticeably absent when the Toppers hosted Durand Thursday, September 29.

The Panthers, who entered the contest without a conference win, earned the three-set sweep on scores of 25-12, 25-12 and 25-19.

“Our serving game was off against Durand leading to a handful of points given away to the other side,” said Webert.

“Our energy was low but we had a few good scrappy defensive plays that kept us going during each match,” she continued. “Our hitting attempts were high, however and were unable to connect with the floor.”