Elk Mound boys take second, girls fifth at Colfax Cross Country Invitational

COLFAX — Conference schools had an opportunity to preview the course that will host next week’s Dunn-St. Croix Cross Country championships when Colfax hosted an invitational at Whitetail Golf Course Saturday morning, October 1.

In a preview of the boys’ race, Glenwood City, paced by first-place finisher JJ Williams (15:56.91), won the meet with a 38, seven points ahead of Elk Mound who finished second out of six full team with 45 points.

Elk Mound’s girls’ squad placed fifth out of five schools with an 89. Fielding a full, five-runner team for the first time this season, host Colfax nipped three-time defending conference champions Durand by a single point – 43 to 44 – to claim the win. Mondovi’s Courtney Stadter was the top finisher in a field of 36 girls’ racers with a time of 19:22.20.

The Mounder boys’ had a pair of top five finishers. Seniors Ian Hazen and Trae Schaefer placed second and fourth, respectively, out of 61 runners at Whitetail. Hazen completed the 5,000 meter course in 16:25.6 while Schaefer crossed the finish line in 17:57.68.

Two other runners for Elk Mound finished just outside the top ten. Senior Lucas Hanson and junior Bodie Folczyk were 12th and 13th, respectively. Hanson ran a 19:03.6 and Folczyk finished just a second late in 19:04.74.

Rounding our the varsity scoring for the Mounder boys was another senior AJ Miller who finished in 19:25.4 to take 18th.

Six other boys also ran for the Mounders. Juniors Cooper Reese (19:43.02) was 20th and Jesse Moyer (19:44.63) took 21st; freshman Brody Niven was 24th in 20:02.53 followed by junior Evan Lauer with a 20:07.34 for 25th, senior Tobey Westcott placed 33rd in 20:43.88 and freshman Grady Larson caem in 38th thanks to a time of 21:15.29.

For the Lady Mounders, sophomore Ellie Schiszik turned in the top time. She ran a 21:44.31 to place seventh. Junior Marley King was the next to the line taking 16th in 22:50.66. Elk Mound’s final three runners all finished in consecutive order with junior Carly Mohr taking 27th in 27:20.59, senior Aleya Hadenfeldt was 28th in 27:41.36 and junior Addison Young finished 29th with a time of 28:00.11.

Elk Mound’s only meet this week was Tuesday’s invitational at Black River Falls, site of the WIAA Division 2 sectional meet. The conference meet will be held October 13th at Whitetail.