Topper boys finish second at Cadott Invite

In their only competition last week, the Glenwood City boys’ and girls’ cross country teams traveled to Whispering Pines Golf Course September 20 to race in the Cadott Invitational.

The Hilltopper boys finished in second place despite their top runner, JJ Williams, having to withdraw from the race around the two-mile mark due to illness.

Williams did not compete the previous Saturday in Osceola but decided to run at Cadott last Tuesday. The senior led much of the race before the lingering effects of his illness caused him to retire from the race.

But fellow senior Elek Anderson stepped up to lead the Glenwood City boys’ team. Anderson finished in 12th place with a time of 19:13.3.

Junior Connor Berends was the next Topper boy to the finish as he took 20th in a time of 19:32.3.

Freshmen Garrett Gross and Clayton Hoffman were the next to complete the race. Gross finished 33rd in 20:30.1 while Hoffman placed 35th with a time of 20:43.4.

Sophomore Ilan Anderson closed out the team scoring for Glenwood City by taking 36th in 20:45.3. Senior Sal Stillday was 37th in 20:54.8 and sophomore Elliott Springborn ran a 21:11.8 to finish 40th.

With the top-five finishers scores added together, the Topper boys scored 114 points to finish as the runner-up to Chippewa Falls McDonell Central who won with a score of 58.

Cadott senior Peter Weir ended up winning the race in a time of 17:35.6. There were 143 competitors in the boys’ race.

Also running and finishing for the Glenwood City boys were sophomore Tyler Harrington (46th, 21:22.9), freshman Ben Standaert (77th, 23:01.0), freshman Micah Simmons (79th, 23:03.0), senior Owen Bauman (97th, 24:00.3), junior Riley Krueger (105th, 24:30.7), and sophomores Evan Hojem (115th, 25:46.4) and Tyler Rogers (116th, 25:48.5).

On the girls’ side, freshman Gabriella Williams led the way with a time of 24:22.4 to place 26th. Junior Haylie Hannah was 76th in 29:54.7 followed by sophomores Stephanie Anderson, 78th in 30:02.5, and Elsja Meijer, 93rd with a time of 32:38.0. Freshman Ava Multhauf took 95th with a time of 32:39.5 to complete the team scoring.

The Glenwood City girls’ team finished 11th out of 12 teams with a score of 278. Durand won the team title with 87 and Crickets’ senior Jenna Anders took first in a time of 20:24.8 to lead her team to a second-place finish. 104 girls competed.

The Glenwood City boys’ middle school squad won their race with eighth graders Preston Arvey and Eli Oberle placing second and seventh, respectively, while seventh grader Elliot Randintz was eighth. The girls’ middle school team took third led by first-place finisher Jaycie Oberle and Emilyn Hoffman who finished fifth. Both young ladies are in the sixth grade.

The Toppers had a pair of meets on their schedule this week including a race at Whitetail Golf Course this Saturday, October 1. Next Tuesday, October 4, the teams will be in Amery.