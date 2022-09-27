Mounder boys win cross country meets in Mondovi and Durand

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Running on a pair of familiar courses last week, the Elk Mound boys’ cross country team finished first in both events.

At a small, five-school meet held on Mondovi’s Valley Golf Course last Tuesday, September 20, the Mounders easily bested its competition as they had six varsity runners finish in the top ten.

Two days later, Elk Mound boys’ repeated their performance at the Rolling Greens Golf Course in Durand with an impressive win in the 12-team invitational which was headlined by senior Ian Hazen’s first-place showing.

Elk Mound will compete at Whitetail this Saturday, October 1 before heading south next Tuesday, October 4, to run on the Division 2 sectional course in Black River Falls.

Mondovi

With just three complete teams competing in Mondovi September 20, the Elk Mound boys’ squad showed itself to be the cream of the crop.

Finishing with a score of 18 points, just three points above the lowest possible tally of 15, the Mounder boys dominated host Mondovi (50) and Whitehall (67) to claim first place in the Buffalo Invitational held on the Valley Golf Course. Cochrane-Fountain City and Independence-Gilmanton also ran in the boys’ race but were unable to field compete squads of five runners.

Seniors Ian Hazen and Aiden Schiferl crossed the finish line in second and third place, respectively. Hazen ran the 5,000 meter course in 18:34.2 with Schiferl clicking a 19:11.0.

Junior Bodie Folczyk was the next Mounder boy to complete the run taking sixth in 20:40.0. Less than two seconds later, senior Trae Schaefer finished in seventh with a time of 20:41.8. Junior Caleb Beskow ran a 21:30.6 to place eighth, freshman Brody Niven was tenth in 21:57.2 and senior AJ Miller came across in 13th place after a time of 22:32.5.

Other finishers for the Elk Mound boys included senior Tobey Westcott (16th, 23:10.6), junior Cooper Reese (17th, 23:24.2), freshman Grady Larson (20th, 23:53.4), junior Evan Lauer (21st, 25:16.6), senior Lucas Hanson (26th, 27:15.9) and freshman Dalton Banaszak (28th, 30:26.4).

Cochrane-Fountain City senior Wesley Pronschinske topped a field of 31 runners after turning in the winning time of 17:44.1.

For the Elk Mound girls, sophomore Ellie Schiszik and junior Marley King copped top ten finishes. Schiszik placed seventh in a time of 25:09.8 and King took ninth in 27:22.8. Rounding out the varsity were senior Aleya Hadenfeldt with a 15th-place finish in 31:18.4, junior Carly Mohr crossed the line in 20th place after a run of 33:20.9, and Addison Young, a junior, was 23rd in a time of 35:16.4.

Cochrane-Fountain City (C-FC) won the girls’ team championship with 24 points, Independence-Gilmanton was second with a 43 and Elk Mound placed third with a score of 65. In a field of 26 runners, freshman Addy Duellman of C-FC won the girls’ individual title with a time of 20:56.5.

Durand

With sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s, near perfect conditions for a cross country meet, the Elk Mound harriers competed in the Durand-Arkansaw Invitational held last Thursday, September 22 on Rolling Greens Golf Course in Durand.

For the second time in two days, the Elk Mound boys finished atop the team standings, which featured 12 teams, with a score of 51. Altoona took second with 57 points and St. Croix Central scored 63 to finish third.

Senior Ian Hazen was the first of 117 boys to cross the finish line. Hazen posted a winning time of 16:59.4. Fellow senior Aiden Schiferl came in fourth with a time of 17:43.8.

Another senior, Trae Schaefer, was the third Elk Mound boy to finish in the top ten as he ran an 18:10.1 for ninth place.

Juniors Caleb Beskow and Bodie Folczyk were the next to finish for the Mounders. Beskow was 17th in 18:40.8 and Folczyk took 22nd in 18:57.8.

Rounding out the varsity were senior Lucas Hanson with a run of 19:04.3 to take 33rd and freshman Brody Niven who copped 36th place in 19:57.4.

Also competing in Durand were Cooper Reese (37th, 19:58.4), Jesse Moyer (40th, 20:06.2), AJ Miller (41st, 20:08.4), Tobey Westcott (46th, 20:24.3), Grady Larson (56th, 21:03.1), Evan Lauer (64th, 21:34.1) and Dalton Banaszak (91st, 23:40.6).

Sophomore Ellie Schiszik once again led the Lady Mounders with an 11th-place finish in Durand with a time of 21:54.7. Junior Marley King took 18th after finishing with a time of 22:26.3.

Senior Aleya Hadenfeldt was 55th in 26:07.5, junior Carly Mohr placed 75th with a time of 27:51.1 and sophomore Kylee Anderson completed the varsity scoring by taking 83rd in 29:17.2. Also running for the girls were junior Addison Young (88th, 30:42.4) and sophomore Karlen Knospe (89th, 32:16.1).

Kickapoo/La Farge won the girls’ competition with a score of 50, one points less than second-place St. Croix Central. Host Durand was a distant third with 120 points. Altoona sophomore Greta Peters ran a 20:04.8 to finish first out of 94 runners.