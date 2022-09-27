GC volleyball drops home matches

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — With home-court advantage throughout last week, the Glenwood City volleyball team looked to add a few wins to its conference and season records.

Playing three matches in two days, the Hilltoppers managed just one win, however.

In Dunn-St. Croix action, Glenwood City was swept in straight sets at home Tuesday, September 20 by a much-improved Spring Valley Cardinals squad.

Then at a home triangular on Thursday, September 22, the Hilltoppers earned a split with a pair of Lakeland Conference teams – beating Shell Lake before losing to Webster.

The Toppers have a couple of conference matches this coming week. They played in Mondovi last evening (September 27) and on Thursday, they return home to host Durand-Arkansaw.

Spring Valley

Glenwood City was unable to find its rhythm or build much momentum in its home match with Spring Valley last Tuesday evening.

The Hilltoppers fell behind early in the opening set versus the Cardinals, eventually losing 15-25.

Glenwood City’s play did not improve much in the next two sets as they fell by identical scores of 18-25 in each to give the Cardinals a quick three-set sweep.

No statistical information was available for the match.

Home Triangular

Hosting Lakeland teams Shell Lake and Webster last Thursday, Glenwood City earned a split.

In their opening match, Glenwood City started well and played consistently as it earned a 2-0 win over Shell Lake. The Toppers won the first set 25-17 and then took the second one 25-20.

“The team was able to play scrappy and connect well with the ball at the net,” said Toppers’ head coach Nikki Webert of her squad’s win over the Lakers.

“Even though we had a few too many service errors, the girls were able to keep the energy high to pull out the wins,” she added.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case when Glenwood City went up against a strong Webster crew in the evening’s final matchup.

Although Webert said that her team improved its service game in the match with the Tigers, the Toppers’ court coverage was a bit spotty as it struggled defensively.

“Webster has some strong hitters that we weren’t able to put full blocks on which ended up giving us some defensive hardships,” noted Webert.

Webster earned the two-set sweep by scores of 25-16 and 25-12.

No statistical information was provided for either match.