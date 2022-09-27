EM volleyball spikes Durand, remains unbeaten in D-SC

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

In its only competition last week, the Elk Mound volleyball squad improved to 2-0 in Dunn-St. Croix play with a three sets to one home-court win over Durand-Arkansaw in the September 20 match.

The battle between the Mounders and visiting Panthers was well fought with all but one of the sets being determined by five points or less.

In a close opening set, Elk Mound held off Durand-Arkansaw to earn a 25-21 win.

The Panthers, however, jumped to the early advantage in the second set and cruised to a 25-14 win to even the match at a set apiece.

The third set was a seesaw affair that featured several lead changes. Elk Mound eventually pulled out a two-point win, 25-23.

The Mounders then sealed their match victory with another close win in set number four as they prevailed 25-20 over the Panthers.

Stella Rhude led the team with ten kills in Durand-Arkansaw match. Gracie Carlton added nine, Kate Mohr finished with six, Allie Roder tallied five, and Lauren Garnett had three.

Tori Blaskowski finished with a whopping 28 assists in the match with the Panthers. Garnett chipped in with four.

Leading the team in digs was Lydia Levra who finished with 14. Garnett came up with eight and Brooke Emery tallied six.

Elk Mound will play a pair of conference road matches this week. The Mounders were in Boyceville on Tuesday evening (September 27) and will be in Colfax this Thursday to take on the rival Vikings who are the defending conference champions. Both the Mounders and Vikings along with Spring Valley and Elmwood-Plum City are currently unbeaten in conference play.