Tops volleyball falls to Wolves

ELMWOOD — Glenwood City’s volleyball team opened the Dunn-St. Croix portion of its schedule last Thursday in Elmwood as it took on the Wolves of Elmwood/Plum City.

Despite a good effort, the Hilltoppers lost to the Wolves in four sets.

Elmwood/Plum City got off to a solid start in the opening set and went on to post a 25-15 victory.

To Glenwood City’s credit, it regrouped to take a tight 25-23 win in the second set.

But the Wolves proved to be too much as they bested the Hilltoppers 25-15 and 25-17 in the next two sets to claim the match win.

Glenwood City hosted Spring Valley Tuesday evening (September 20) and will welcome Shell Lake and Webster for a triangular on Thursday, September 22. Then, next Tuesday, September 27, the Hilltoppers will play in Mondovi.