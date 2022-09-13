Topper boys win Cameron CC Invite, girls 5th

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

CAMERON — After finishing as the runner-up in the first two meets of the season, the third one proved to be the charm for the Topper boys.

Running in the Cameron Invitational last Thursday, September 8th, the Glenwood City boys’ cross country team scored a first-place finish with a low tally of 38 points, just six less than runner-up Chequamegon. Shell Lake was a distant third with 99 points while host Cameron (119) and Clear Lake (140) rounded out the top five teams in field of eight schools.

The Topper girls finished fifth among the eight teams after scoring 118. Chequamegon won the girls’ team title with a 51.

Senior JJ Williams, no stranger to gold-medal finishes, won his third individual race in as many tries this year as he claimed the top spot in the boys’ race in Cameron with a time of 16:37.2 on the 5,000 meter course.

Williams was not the only Glenwood City harrier to finish at the front of last Thursday’s race. Fellow senior Elek Anderson completed his run in 18:43.7 to place seventh. Junior Connor Berends was just two seconds and one spot behind Anderson as he finished eighth in 18:45.7.

Glenwood City’s fourth and fifth runners, senior Anthony Nelson and freshman Clayton Hoffman, cracked the top 20. Nelson came in 16th with a time of 19:36.1 while Hoffman crossed in 18th place following a run of 19:58.7.

11 more runners would cross the finish line for the Topper boys.

Senior Sal Stillday was 20th in 20:07.7 and sophomore Ilan Anderson came in 22nd with a time of 20:18.3 Just a tenth of a second separated sophomore Elliott Springborn, who took 29th in 20:39.0, and freshman Garrett Gross, who placed 30th in 20:39.1. Sophomore Tyler Harrington crossed in 35th place (20:59.0), freshman Ben Standaert finished 56th (22:36. 5), junior Riley Krueger was a step and a second back in 57th (22:37.5), freshman Micah Simmons placed 62nd (23:02.1), sophomore Justin Rogers was 67th (23:11.8), senior Owen Bauman finished 75th (23:44.7) and sophomore Tyler Rogers was the team’s final runner to finish taking home 83rd (25:14.8).

Like her older siblings, freshman Gabriella Williams is showing a lot of promise as she led the GC girls with a 13th-place showing thanks to a time of 23:35.2.

Sophomore Elsja Meijer and junior Haylie Hannah also had solid races for the Lady Hilltoppers. Meijer placed 15th with a time of 23:52.7 while Hannah crossed the finish line in 25:10.1 to place 20th.

Completing the girls’ varsity squad were freshman Ava Multhauf who ran a 31:15.4 to take 47th and sophomore Stephanie Anderson was 48th in 31:16.4.

Chequamegon junior Autumn Michalski won the ladies’ race in 19:26.1.

Glenwood City’s middle school squads also enjoyed individual and team success at the Cameron Invitational.

The middle school boys’ team won first with 75 points as four of its members were among the top 13 runners to finish the race.

Eighth grader Preston Arvey led the way for the Hilltoppers as he finished in second place after a run of 10:50.1. Fellow eighth grader Hudson Steger placed tenth with a time of 11:37, seventh grader Elliott Radintz was 11th in 11:38.5 and eighth grader Eli Oberle grabbed 13th after a run of 11:47.0. Sixth graders Aiden Thompson (13:29.4) and Gavin Briese (13:40.4) followed in 50th and 56th place, respectively. Seventh grader Jaiden Verdeja took 68th (15:17.0), sixth grader Sawyer Brite finished 75th (15:58.4) and seventh grader Gavin Gross was 88th (18:57.9).

Sixth grader Jaycie Oberle set the pace for Glenwood City middle school girls’ squad as she ran a time of 11:53.7 to finish in third place and help led the team to a fourth-place finish with 148 points.

Eighth grader Erica Bauman was the next GC middle school girl to finish as she placed 24th in a time of 14:01.9. Emilynn Hoffman, a sixth grader, placed 29th in 14:15.2. Seventh grader Aleta Meijer took 42nd (15:91.2), eighth grader Mayia Childs came in 57th (16:05.2) and sixth graders Sadie Rudolph (16:18.8) and Olivia Riedel (21:47.1) rounded out the team with finishes of 58th and 103rd, respectively.