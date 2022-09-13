Mounder cross country teams run in Menomonie

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

MENOMONIE — In their only race last week, the Elk Mound cross country teams ran in the Mustang Relays held Saturday, September 10 at Menomonie High School.

The Mounder boys’ team finished tenth out of 11 squads after scoring 226 points while the girls’ team, with just four members competing, did not have the prerequisite number of runners to receive a team score. The junior varsity boys fielded a full team, finishing eighth out of 11 squads.

Senior Ian Hazen had top finish and time amongst the Mounder runners. Hazen placed fourth in the boys’ race as he finished with a time of 16:52.5. Fellow senior Aiden Schiferl crossed the finish in 18th thanks to a time of 17:39.7.

The next three Elk Mound boys finished close together. Senior Lucas Hanson and junior Caleb Beskow finished with the same time of 19:47.6 with Hanson taking 68th and Beskow 69th while another junior, Bodie Folczyk, crossed the finish a second later in 70th place.

Rounding out the boys’ varsity team were freshman Brody Niven (20:15.9, 75th), senior AJ Miller (76th, 20:23.0) and junior Jesse Moyer (77th, 20:25.3).

Ellie Schiszik was the top finisher for the Elk Mound girls. The sophomore ran a 22:20.5 which was good for 28th place.

Following Schiszik were junior Marley King in 43rd with a time of 23:23.0, senior Aleya Hadenfeldt took 75th with a time of 27:11. 9 and junior Carly Mohr was 77th after clocking the 5K course in 30:36.3.

Competing and finishing for the Mounder junior varsity boys were junior Cooper Reese (17th, 20:32.4), freshman Grady Larson (28th, 21:18.0), senior Tobey Westcott (34th, 21:30.9), junior Evan Lauer (49th, 22:13.4) and freshman Dalton Banaszak (61st, 24:46.8).

Hudson won the boys’ team title with 48 points while Eau Claire Memorial senior Colin Hanson was the boys’ individual champion with a time of 16:38.9. Holmen scored 45 points to win the girls’ championship with New Richmond sophomore Marah Benedict finishing first in 19:44.2.

Elk Mound’s only meet this week was held yesterday (September 13) in Rice Lake. The Mounder teams will run at Mondovi next Tuesday, September 20.