Glenwood City volleyballers finish 1-2 in Mounder quad

ELK MOUND -— In its only action last week, the Hilltopper volleyball team finished 1-2 in a quadrangular meet held last Thursday in Elk Mound.

Glenwood City lost in straight sets to host Elk Mound in the opening round and then split matches with a pair of Middle Border foes in the September 8 event.

Both sets with Elk Mound were close but Glenwood City was unable to outpoint the Mounders in either game as it dropped the first 19-25 and the second 20-25.

In the middle round, Glenwood City would battle Ellsworth, the first of two Middle Border opponents they would face in Elk Mound. The Hilltoppers prevailed 25-19 in the opening game and then had to work a few extra points to pull off a sweep with a 27-25 win in the second set.

In the third and final round, the Hilltoppers took on a very solid Somerset team. After losing a 13-25 decision to the Lady Spartans in the opening set, Glenwood City rebounded to take a 25-18 win in the second set to force a third and deciding game. Somerset was able to hold off the upstart Hilltoppers for a 15-10 win and match victory.

With that final win, Somerset claimed the top spot in the quad with a perfect 3-0 mark. Glenwood City, Elk Mound and Ellsworth each finished with one win and two losses.

Unfortunately, neither team nor individual statistics were available for the Hilltoppers’ three matches in Elk Mound.

Glenwood City will be in Elmwood this Thursday for the Dunn-St. Croix Conference tipoff against the Wolves of Elmwood/Plum City. The Toppers return to their home court next Tuesday to host Spring Valley in another conference contest.