Elk Mound netters host quad, finish 4th at McDonell Invite

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

In its final tune-ups prior to the start of conference games later this week, the Elk Mound volleyball squad hosted its second quadrangular meet of the season last Thursday and followed it by playing five matches Saturday in the Chippewa Falls McDonell Invitational.

A lack of consistent play continued to hamper the Lady Mounders efforts on the volleyball court as they finished the week with a 3-5 mark going 1-2 in its own quad and 2-3 at McDonell.

The Mounders open Dunn-St. Croix play at home this Thursday, September 15 when Mondovi comes to the Mound. They will compete in the Eau Claire North Invitational on Saturday, September 17 before returning to conference action with another home contest next Tuesday, September 20, this time against Durand.

Home Quad

Elk Mound got off to a solid start in its home quad September 8 as it swept fellow conference foe Glenwood City in straight sets.

Both sets were close but the Mounders prevailed against the Hilltoppers by scores of 25-19 and 25-20.

Next up for Elk Mound was Middle Border contender Somerset. The two teams split their first two sets with the Spartans winning 25-13 in game one while the Mounders rebounded for a 25-18 victory in the second game. In the third and final set, the pair had a close battle before Somerset gained a late advantage to win the set 15-10 and match, two games to one.

Elk Mound closed out its home quad with a match against yet another Middle Border school – Ellsworth. Despite a pair of close sets, the Mounders were unable to secure a win as they dropped the match by scores of 22-25 and 19-25.

Somerset won the four-team meet with an unblemished 3-0 mark while Elk Mound, Glenwood City and Ellsworth all finished with 1-2 records.

No team or individuals statistics were made available.

McDonell Invitational

Elk Mound started well when it traveled to Chippewa Falls McDonell for the Debbie Roesler Memorial Invitational Saturday, September 10.

The Mounders scored wins over Osseo-Fairchild and Loyal in the first two rounds of action at McDonell Central High School.

Unfortunately, victories became hard to come by for Elk Mound as they dropped their next two matches in straight sets, losing to the host Macks (13-25, 17-25) and Cameron (20-25, 14-25).

In a cross-over match for third place, Elk Mound would face Osseo-Fairchild once again. This time the Thunder prevailed as the Mounders settled for fourth place.

No team or individuals statistics were made available.