Topper football team returns seven letterwinners for 2022 season

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

GLENWOOD CITY — Although the Glenwood City football team lost a strong class of hard working players from last year, seven players with varsity experience return to this year’s squad.

Gone via graduation after finishing 4-3 in the newly formed Dunn-St. Croix Conference and 6-5 overall after a Level 2 loss in the WIAA playoffs to Eau Claire Regis, are Brady McCarthy, Owen Swenby, Thomas Moede and Bryce Wickman. McCarthy was a two-way all-conference player and a great leader, Swenby and Moede were important pieces to both the offensive and defensive lines and Wickman was an all-conference safety who was also the starting quarterback for two years, according to head coach Shane Strong.

Strong carries a 70-59 record into his 14th season leading the Hilltoppers, and expects his returning letterwinners to lead the team.

Max Janson returns as the leading rusher for the team last year and is very explosive with great speed, according to Strong. Gabe Knops will take over at quarterback after getting some valuable experience last season and three lineman including Nick Hierlmeier, Aaron Brigham and Noah Brite are all back with two years of varsity experience under their belts. Letterwinners Steven Booth and Jayden Quinn also return for the Toppers.

Also expected to help out this season are Peyton Rassbach, who was injured last year, and Morgan Eggert who has the potential to be a big time player in the secondary.

Strong believes the team strength will be overall good speed with a very tight knit group, while team depth will be a weakness.

“Our senior class demonstrates a strong work ethic daily for our young players,” coach Strong said. “But we don’t have much experience behind our first unit,” he said.

Strong believes Spring Valley will be a favorite in the conference this year since they are very well coached and have good athletes, while Boyceville had a great deal of talent the last two years with size, speed and athleticism.

Serving as assistant coaches are Matt Lamb, Patrick Olson, Justin Swenby and Ron Hanestad. Corey Strong and Max Peterson are the managers.

The Hilltoppers will begin the season at Eleva-Strum, Friday August 19.

2022 Roster

Seniors: Jayden Quinn, Gabe Knops, Max Janson, Brady Klatt, Aaron Brigham, Nick Hierlmeier, and Noah Brite.

Juniors: Peyton Rassbach, Jackson Halbach, Steven Booth, Eli Nerby, Morgan Eggert, Zach Hill, Damian Shervington, Conner Gross, Brett Peterson, Will Standaert and Jared Hager.

Sophomores: Andrew Blaser, Mitch McGee, Blake Fayerweather, Jackson Logghe, Vinny Wheeler, Charlie Lamb, Esdyn Swenby and Logan McVeigh.

Freshmen: Brody Riba, Brody Olson, Brady Thompson, Ben Klatt, Logan Klatt, Landon Obermueller, Jacob Hager, Mitchell Main and Vincent Yang.